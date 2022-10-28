Antonio Gibson Won't Be Traded by Commanders at Deadline, Ron Rivera Says

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera vehemently denied any rumors that Antonio Gibson might be traded before Tuesday's deadline.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Rivera said the third-year running back won't be moved.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.