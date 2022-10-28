X

    Antonio Gibson Won't Be Traded by Commanders at Deadline, Ron Rivera Says

    Adam WellsOctober 28, 2022

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 23: Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Commanders runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Green Bay Packers at FedExField on October 23, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

    Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera vehemently denied any rumors that Antonio Gibson might be traded before Tuesday's deadline.

    Speaking to reporters on Friday, Rivera said the third-year running back won't be moved.

    Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala

    Ron Rivera said he'll talk to Antonio Gibson directly about the rumors of them taking trade calls. "I don't know why people throw stuff up against the wall."

