Ryan Garcia on Gervonta Davis Fight Talks: 'We Gotta Get This Bs Figured Out'

Sye Williams/Getty Images

Boxer Ryan Garcia posted a statement Thursday about the failure to finalize a contract agreement to fight WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported Monday the sides came to terms on the framework for a January 136-pound catchweight bout in Las Vegas but broadcast rights remained a "significant obstacle."

Davis' promoter, Mayweather Promotions, wants Showtime to receive exclusive pay-per-view rights for the fight, while Garcia's Golden Boy Promotions wants some level of broadcast involvement for its broadcast partner, DAZN, per Mannix.

As Garcia referenced, the boxing world is dealing with an issue of getting highly anticipated fights finalized after talks between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. fell apart in the final stages.

While those types of issues are no stranger to the Fight Game, it's garnered more attention at a time when the Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, have brought celebrity boxing to the mainstream. It's created competition for the more casual boxing viewer.

Losing both Crawford-Spence and Garcia-Davis in the span of a few weeks would be a major setback, and it would make the upcoming calendar far less appealing.

Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) is coming off a sixth-round knockout of Javier Fortuna in July. It was his second victory of the year following a triumph over Emmanuel Tagoe by unanimous decision in April. He held the WBC interim lightweight title in 2021.

Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has held the WBA belt since beating Yuriorkis Gamboa in December 2019. His most recent defense came in May when he knocked out Rolando Romero in the sixth round.

There isn't a fight available to either fighter that would likely generate as much attention as their potential head-to-head clash, and Garcia's comments make it clear he doesn't want to miss out on this opportunity at a high-profile showdown.

The clock is ticking to see whether the sides can work out the broadcast details, though.