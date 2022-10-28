Alvin Kamara Trade Rumors: Eagles Not Pursuing Saints RB Despite Recent Speculation

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly aren't pursuing a trade for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara ahead of Tuesday's 2022 NFL trade deadline.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Friday it's "unclear" why the Kamara-to-Philly rumors emerged and, while it's possible the five-time Pro Bowler is moved before the deadline, it "won't be the Eagles" who make the blockbuster deal.

Although the Eagles' 6-0 record solidifies them as a contender and their recent trade for defensive end Robert Quinn shows the front office is looking to upgrade the roster, the rushing attack has been quite productive in 2022.

Philadelphia ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (156) and their 13 rushing touchdowns are the most in the league.

Miles Sanders (4.6 yards per carry) and Kenneth Gainwell (4.2) have formed a solid one-two backfield punch, and quarterback Jalen Hurts is also a key factor in the ground game.

Kamara is a game-changing player when healthy, but injuries have started to become a factor in recent years. He missed four games in 2021 with a knee injury and he's already sat out two contests this season while recovering from a rib injury.

In turn, there would be added risk to giving up the assets likely required to acquire a player of his caliber, and it's not a guarantee he'd significantly improve an already productive backfield.

Kamara, who's recorded 542 total yards and no touchdowns in five appearances this season, appeared to take interest in the rumors in a Thursday post on Twitter:

No other teams have been heavily linked to the 27-year-old rusher, but any acquiring club would take on the remaining three-plus seasons on his five-year, $75 million contract.

So, all things considered, it wouldn't be a surprise if Kamara is still in New Orleans when the deadline dust settles next week.