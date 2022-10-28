NFL Trade Rumors: Steelers Seeking 2nd-Round Pick for Chase Claypool

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers might trade Chase Claypool, but it doesn't mean they are going to sell low on the third-year wide receiver.

Per Jordan Schultz of The Score, two teams that have contacted the Steelers say the club is seeking a second-round draft pick in order to move Claypool.

As the Steelers' offense has struggled amid a 2-5 start to the season, Claypool has been vocal about wanting them to open things up to create more big plays.

"I just think we need more go balls," he told reporters after Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. "Like, damn, not enough go balls. We got playmakers. I haven't had a go ball all year. George [Pickens] needs more, [Diontae Johnson] needs more. I'm not saying that's on the playcalling, I'm just saying we need to try to find a way to scheme it up."

It's unclear if Pittsburgh's quarterbacks are equipped to make the deep throws that Claypool is seeking. Kenny Pickett ranks third in the NFL with seven interceptions, despite playing in just four games. He averaged 5.8 yards per attempt on 44 passes against the Dolphins.

Mitchell Trubisky wasn't any better when he was the Steelers' No. 1 quarterback. He threw for 797 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in four starts.

George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth are the only Pittsburgh pass-catchers with at least 20 receptions who are averaging more than 10 yards per catch.

Claypool's best game of the season was in a Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He caught all seven targets for 96 yards and one touchdown. The Notre Dame alum has failed to record more than 50 receiving yards in the other six games.

The Steelers selected Claypool with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2020 draft. He averaged more than 14 yards per reception in each of his first two seasons playing with a diminished version of Ben Roethlisberger.

Claypool has one more year remaining on his rookie deal that will pay him $1.5 million in 2023.