Buccaneers' Mike Evans: 'Nobody's Pointing the Finger at Tom Brady' amid Struggles

Tom Brady has lost three straight games for the first time since 2002 following Thursday's 27-22 defeat against the Baltimore Ravens.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers search to find answers, Brady's teammates are making sure to offer their support to the legendary quarterback.

"Nobody's pointing the finger at Tom Brady," wide receiver Mike Evans told reporters after Thursday's loss. "It's a whole team. A team game. The ultimate team game. It's not just one player. It never has been."

Brady isn't playing poorly if you look at his stats. He leads the league in passing yards (2,267), completions (224) and attempts (340), and he has thrown just one interception in eight games.

A deeper dive into the numbers and watching the games suggests Brady isn't playing anywhere near the same level he has throughout his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion only has nine touchdown passes, his fewest through eight games since 2003 (eight).

Thursday night started out looking like Brady was back to his old self. He threw for more than 100 yards in the first quarter for the first time since Week 13 of the 2021 season, per ESPN Stats and Info.

The Bucs' first drive covered 75 yards on eight plays and was capped off by Leonard Fournette's one-yard touchdown run.

After getting a field goal on their second offensive possession, the Buccaneers' next five drives ended in a punt—though they did score a touchdown

Brady finished the game 26-of-44 for 325 yards, and he hit Julio Jones for a touchdown with 49 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 27-22. The Ravens recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock to secure the win.

Injuries and inconsistent performances across the board have contributed to Tampa's disappointing start this season. Evans dropped what should have been an easy touchdown catch in the first quarter of last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Antoine Winfield Jr., Russell Gage, Cameron Brate and Akiem Hicks were among the notable Bucs players who didn't play vs. the Ravens due to injuries.

Brady isn't playing up to his usual standard, but he's far from the only problem facing Tampa Bay as it looks to turn things around.

The Buccaneers have a couple of extra days off to prepare for their Nov. 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams.