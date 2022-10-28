X

    NBA Twitter Praises Andrew Wiggins as Warriors' '2nd Best Player' in Win vs. Heat

    Adam WellsOctober 28, 2022

    PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 25 Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Phoenix Suns on October 25 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

    Coming off an ugly loss Tuesday to the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors got back on track with a 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat at Chase Center on Thursday.

    Stephen Curry had a vintage performance with 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting and nine assists in 37 minutes. Klay Thompson, fresh off his first career ejection in Tuesday's game, is still trying to find his form after going 6-of-19 from the field.

    One early-season trend that continued against the Heat was Andrew Wiggins playing at a high level, as the 27-year-old had his first double-double of the 2022-23 campaign with 18 points and 10 rebounds. He also had the best individual plus-minus mark in the game (+17).

    Wiggins' performance Thursday and through the first five games of the season has prompted fans and analysts on NBA Twitter to hype him as Golden State's second-best player after Curry:

    Jake Clark @mrclarkinc

    Wiggins is officially the Dubs 2nd best player. Dude is just so incredibly consistent game to game. I can’t remember the last time I wondered what he was gonna bring.

    Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

    Andrew Wiggins is going to be an All-Star on a yearly basis. Write it down

    Brian Witt @Wittnessed

    Game-high 10 rebounds for Wiggins. When he’s that active on the glass, they’re nearly unbeatable.

    Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

    Herro tries to take Wiggins to the cup. Reeeejected and recovered by Wiggs

    wherestheball97 @wheretheball97

    wiggins is here not prove to anybody that he can win, that parts done.<br><br>he's here to show that he's a warriors legend and he's well on his way lmao

    Brian Witt @Wittnessed

    Wiggins just keeps getting better

    Ramon 🇵🇷⚡️ @ramon_edits_

    Wiggins went from the definition of Inconsistency on the Wolves to the exact opposite on the Dubs<br><br>He's an instant 17+ points and 5+ rebounds + ELITE defense

    The Warriors signed Wiggins to a four-year, $109 million contract extension on Oct. 15, but it was immediately overshadowed by Jordan Poole's new deal announced the following day (four years, $140 million).

    Poole certainly figures to be a big part of Golden State's future because of his age (23) and offensive upside, but he has to get better on defense to become a star-level player.

    Wiggins established himself defensively last season, particularly in the NBA Finals when he was matched up against Jayson Tatum. Further, Wiggins is averaging 7.0 rebounds per game in five starts this season; his highest single-season rebound average coming into the year was 5.1 per game in 2019-20.

    On top of all that, Wiggins is averaging 20.2 points per game on 36.4 percent three-point shooting.

    As the Warriors wait for Thompson, Poole and Draymond Green to hit their stride, Wiggins' emergence makes his new contract look like an even bigger bargain than it did when it was announced.

