Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured StarsOctober 30, 2022
Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured Stars
Some of the top players in the NFL are currently dealing with injuries that could prevent them from taking the field in Week 8. But as always, that will provide opportunities for others to step up and perform.
Fantasy managers may want to put some of these fill-in players in their lineup. That's especially the case for managers who are shorthanded because of key absences (such as Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase this week).
Here's a look at flex rankings for Week 8, followed by a breakdown of several players who could be strong fill-in fantasy options for the week.
Top 20 Flex Rankings (PPR)
1. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley (at SEA)
2. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry (at HOU)
3. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp (vs. SF)
4. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb (vs. CIN)
5. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (vs. WAS)
6. Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams (at NO)
7. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs (vs. GB)
8. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (vs. ARI)
9. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon (at CLE)
10. San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (at LAR)
11. Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (at DET)
12. Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown (vs. PIT)
13. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (vs. ARI)
14. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins (at CLE)
15. Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (at NO)
16. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara (vs. LV)
17. Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (vs. NYG)
18. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle (at LAR)
19. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (vs. CHI)
20. New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave (vs. LV)
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Carolina Panthers
D'Onta Foreman isn't rostered in every fantasy league. If he's available on the waiver wire in your league, then he needs to be picked up immediately. Because the 26-year-old running back is a great starting option for Week 8.
After Christian McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, the Panthers have turned to Foreman and Chuba Hubbard out of their backfield. However, Hubbard is going to miss Carolina's Week 8 contest against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury.
That bodes well for Foreman, who already had a strong showing in the Panthers' first game since dealing McCaffrey, In a Week 7 upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Foreman had 15 carries for 118 yards.
Foreman has an even better matchup against the Falcons on Sunday. So don't be surprised if the Texas product breaks the 100-yard mark again and potentially scores his first touchdown of the season.
Marquez Callaway, WR, New Orleans Saints
The Saints' receiving corps has been banged up in recent weeks. Chris Olave missed a game with a concussion, but he's back and healthy now. However, New Orleans will still be without Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) for its Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Olave will likely get a lot of passes thrown his way, but the Saints will need to get other receivers in the mix. That could include Marquez Callaway, who has been much more involved of late while Thomas and Landry have been sidelined.
Callaway has been targeted six or more times in three of New Orleans' past four games. The 24-year-old had only two catches for 20 yards in a Week 7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but he was targeted six times, providing some reason for optimism this week.
So if you're in a deeper league and lacking WR options, Callaway could be worthy of flex consideration, if you're a manager in a bind.
Harrison Bryant, TE, Cleveland Browns
The Browns don't play their Week 8 matchup until Monday night, when they're hosting the Cincinnati Bengals. So if you're hoping to wait to see if David Njoku (ankle) suits up, you may want to have a last-minute pivot option.
That's what makes Harrison Bryant interesting for this week. He's the No. 2 tight end on Cleveland's depth chart, but he'd be in line for a much larger role if Njoku is out.
Bryant has already had multiple catches in five of the Browns' seven games this season. So if Njoku wasn't on the field, he could turn in a solid fantasy performance and may get into the end zone for the first time this year.
It wouldn't be smart to start Bryant if Njoku is active, but the 24-year-old provides a strong insurance policy.