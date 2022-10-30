Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured Stars

0 of 4

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Some of the top players in the NFL are currently dealing with injuries that could prevent them from taking the field in Week 8. But as always, that will provide opportunities for others to step up and perform.

Fantasy managers may want to put some of these fill-in players in their lineup. That's especially the case for managers who are shorthanded because of key absences (such as Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase this week).

Here's a look at flex rankings for Week 8, followed by a breakdown of several players who could be strong fill-in fantasy options for the week.