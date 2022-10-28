Lamar Jackson Impresses Twitter, Outduels Tom Brady as Ravens Top Bucs on TNF

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Ravens lost Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman and Gus Edwards to injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, but that was no problem for Lamar Jackson, who led Baltimore to a 27-22 victory at Raymond James Stadium.

Jackson was brilliant against Tampa Bay, completing 27-of-38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 43 yards on nine carries.

The performances of Kenyan Drake, Isaiah Likely and Devin Duvernay should not be understated, however. Drake rushed for 62 yards on seven carries and caught four passes for five yards and a score.

Likely, a rookie, caught six passes for 77 yards and a score, which led the Ravens. Duvernay caught four passes for 31 yards and also rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown on two carries.

Jackson, of course, was the catalyst to the offense's success, and he was praised by Twitter for outdueling seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady:

The Ravens moved to 5-3 with the win, while the Bucs dropped to 3-5. Baltimore's win puts it in sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

If Jackson can continue to perform as well as he did Thursday night, the Ravens will be in a good position through the second half of the season. They'll next travel to face the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 7.