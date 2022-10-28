X

    Lamar Jackson Impresses Twitter, Outduels Tom Brady as Ravens Top Bucs on TNF

    Erin WalshOctober 28, 2022

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
    Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

    The Ravens lost Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman and Gus Edwards to injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, but that was no problem for Lamar Jackson, who led Baltimore to a 27-22 victory at Raymond James Stadium.

    Jackson was brilliant against Tampa Bay, completing 27-of-38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 43 yards on nine carries.

    The performances of Kenyan Drake, Isaiah Likely and Devin Duvernay should not be understated, however. Drake rushed for 62 yards on seven carries and caught four passes for five yards and a score.

    Likely, a rookie, caught six passes for 77 yards and a score, which led the Ravens. Duvernay caught four passes for 31 yards and also rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown on two carries.

    Jackson, of course, was the catalyst to the offense's success, and he was praised by Twitter for outdueling seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady:

    yerba matt @mkrwrt

    Lamar and the ravens offense <a href="https://t.co/1iJxP5h182">pic.twitter.com/1iJxP5h182</a>

    Heath Cummings @heathcummingssr

    Reports of the demise of Lamar Jackson were greatly exaggerated

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Lamar Jackson is a PASSING QB! He hanging in that pocket!

    Emery Glover @EmeryGlover17

    My dad said Tampa would be fine tonight. I asked him if he knew who Lamar Jackson was.

    Garrett Ballard @NflBallard

    Lamar Jackson adds so much to this Baltimore offense. We all know how talented he is but the things he allows them to do cannot be underestimated.

    James Jones @89JonesNTAF

    I would hate to be a defensive coordinator trying to prepare for <a href="https://twitter.com/Lj_era8?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lj_era8</a>

    John Harwood @JohnJHarwood

    when Lamar Jackson is on, he's breath-taking to watch

    𝒥𝒾𝓂 𝐸𝓋𝑒𝓇𝑒𝓉𝓉 @Jim_Everett

    Pay the man!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LamarJackson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LamarJackson</a>

    Chimdi Chekwa @ChimChek

    Lamar Jackson is going to get the a crazy bag after this season. And he's earned it.

    Jeanna Kelley @jeannathomas

    The Ravens should pay Lamar Jackson imho

    The Ravens moved to 5-3 with the win, while the Bucs dropped to 3-5. Baltimore's win puts it in sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

    If Jackson can continue to perform as well as he did Thursday night, the Ravens will be in a good position through the second half of the season. They'll next travel to face the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 7.

