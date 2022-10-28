Ravens' Mark Andrews Ruled out vs. Buccaneers with Shoulder Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium with a shoulder injury, the team announced.

Andrews suffered the injury in the second quarter when he landed on his shoulder while being tackled after catching a pass from Lamar Jackson.

Andrews did not practice all week because of a knee injury and was listed as questionable on the injury report entering Thursday's game. It marked the second straight week he was listed with a knee injury.

The 27-year-old has been Lamar Jackson's top target this season, entering Thursday's game with 39 catches for 455 yards and five touchdowns in seven games.

If Andrews is sidelined for a longer period of time, rookie Isaiah Likely and Josh Oliver figure to see more playing time. Likely entered Thursday having caught 10 passes for 104 yards in seven games.

Oliver has caught four passes for 29 yards and one score through seven games. Veteran Nick Boyle is also available.

More responsibility will also be placed on wide receivers Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson.

The Ravens entered Thursday's game against the Bucs tied for first in the AFC North with a 4-3 record. The Cincinnati Bengals are also 4-3 on the season.

Andrews had a breakout 2021 campaign, catching 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games. Considering he's emerged as Jackson's top target, the Ravens need to make sure he's healthy moving forward.