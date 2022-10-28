X

    Report: Fox Wants Tom Brady for Super Bowl 57 Coverage If Bucs Don't Make Title Game

    Erin WalshOctober 28, 2022

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on October 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not reach Super Bowl 57, Fox "definitely" wants Tom Brady on its broadcast of the NFL's championship game, per Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

    "If he’s not playing in the game, I would expect Brady to be part of Fox’s Super Bowl coverage," a source told McCarthy. "Definitely. I would be very surprised if he isn’t."

    Fox is considering a number of options for Brady to be featured in its Super Bowl coverage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023.

    One option is to have the seven-time Super Bowl champion join Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt in the broadcast booth as a three-man team, per McCarthy. However, it's more likely he serves as an analyst alongside Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Curt Menefee and Jay Glazer.

    Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million post-retirement deal with Fox in May. He is expected to replace Olsen on the network's No. 1 broadcast team alongside Burkhardt when he officially hangs up the cleats.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives.

    However, Brady told reporters earlier this month that there is "no retirement in my future," so the 45-year-old may not appear in a broadcast booth on a regular basis for a while. That said, Fox does have the broadcast rights to two of the next three Super Bowls, so if Brady isn't in those games, it appears he'll at least be in the booth calling them.

    Report: Fox Wants Tom Brady for Super Bowl 57 Coverage If Bucs Don't Make Title Game
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    At this point, it doesn't seem like Brady and the Bucs will be able to contend with the NFC's top teams for that coveted championship spot this year, either. Tampa Bay entered Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 3-4 record and is struggling to remain afloat.

    If the Buccaneers can turn things around and put together a much better second half, then we may see Brady contend for another title. Either way, it certainly seems like Brady will be involved in the Big Game regardless.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.