Report: Fox Wants Tom Brady for Super Bowl 57 Coverage If Bucs Don't Make Title Game

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not reach Super Bowl 57, Fox "definitely" wants Tom Brady on its broadcast of the NFL's championship game, per Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

"If he’s not playing in the game, I would expect Brady to be part of Fox’s Super Bowl coverage," a source told McCarthy. "Definitely. I would be very surprised if he isn’t."

Fox is considering a number of options for Brady to be featured in its Super Bowl coverage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023.

One option is to have the seven-time Super Bowl champion join Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt in the broadcast booth as a three-man team, per McCarthy. However, it's more likely he serves as an analyst alongside Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Curt Menefee and Jay Glazer.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million post-retirement deal with Fox in May. He is expected to replace Olsen on the network's No. 1 broadcast team alongside Burkhardt when he officially hangs up the cleats.

However, Brady told reporters earlier this month that there is "no retirement in my future," so the 45-year-old may not appear in a broadcast booth on a regular basis for a while. That said, Fox does have the broadcast rights to two of the next three Super Bowls, so if Brady isn't in those games, it appears he'll at least be in the booth calling them.

At this point, it doesn't seem like Brady and the Bucs will be able to contend with the NFC's top teams for that coveted championship spot this year, either. Tampa Bay entered Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 3-4 record and is struggling to remain afloat.

If the Buccaneers can turn things around and put together a much better second half, then we may see Brady contend for another title. Either way, it certainly seems like Brady will be involved in the Big Game regardless.