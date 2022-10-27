NBA 2K League Bans 6 Players, Coach For Violating Gambling Policies

Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA 2K League announced on Thursday that six players—Zekirri Dennis of Mavs Gaming, Kimanni Ingram of Jazz Gaming and Christopher Lafanette, Dorian Earl Miller and Robert Nastasi of Blazer5 Gaming—have been "disqualified indefinitely" for "violating the league's gambling and fantasy rules."

Blazer5 Gaming coach Andrew Maxie and player Marquis Gill were also disqualified indefinitely for failing to report known violations or for not cooperating with the league's investigation.

Per the press release, the league determined that Lafanette, Miller, Nastasi, Ingram and Dennis either bet directly on league games themselves or placed bets through intermediaries.

"The integrity of our game is, and always will be, the NBA 2K League's top priority," league president Brendan Donohue said in the statement. "We take our obligation to the competition and to our fans incredibly seriously, and we will always act forcefully regarding violations of the rules governing game integrity and the related reporting and cooperation requirements."

The NBA 2K League, a partnership between Take-Two Interactive and the NBA, was founded in 2017. This past season, 22 of the NBA 2K League's 24 teams were owned by NBA franchises.

Bucks Gaming was the 2022 NBA 2K League champion.