Ja'Marr Chase, Chris Olave Headline Madden 23 Ratings Update After Week 7

Two young star wide receivers highlight the Madden NFL 23 player rating updates for Week 7.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave impressed enough to see their ratings rise. Chase's rating increased from an 89 in Week 6 to a 90 in Week 7, while Olave's rating increased from 79 in Week 6 to 80 in Week 7.

Chase, who was rated 87 at Madden 23's launch, has seen a steady increase in his rating as the season has progressed.

It's no surprise the second-year wideout is now rated 90. He caught eight passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 7 win over the Atlanta Falcons. It was the second consecutive week he posted at least 130 receiving yards and two scores.

Chase has caught 47 passes for 605 yards and six touchdowns in seven games.

Unfortunately, Chase won't see much of an upgrade to his rating in the following weeks as he's expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a hip injury. He suffered the knock in Week 6 and re-aggravated the injury in Week 7.

As for Olave, he was rated 76 at Madden 23's launch, and he has also seen a steady incline in his rating. The 22-year-old rookie receiver had an impressive performance in Week 7 despite a loss to the Arizona Cardinals, catching seven passes for 106 yards.

Olave has caught 32 passes for 495 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

Other players to see a boost in their ratings include Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Etienne, who was selected 25th overall by the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL draft, missed the entire 2021 campaign with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot. He was rated 77 at Madden 23's launch and jumped from a 78 rating in Week 6 to a 79 Week 7 rating.

Etienne put together his best game of the season in a Week 7 loss to the New York Giants, rushing for 114 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. He now has rushed for 415 yards and one score on 68 carries through seven games.

Surtain, who was rated 83 at Madden 23's launch, saw his rating increase to 89 in Week 7 from 87 in Week 6. The 22-year-old posted three tackles in a Week 7 loss to the New York Jets.

Through seven games, Surtain has posted 25 tackles, five pass breakups and one forced fumble. He is now rated as the ninth-best cornerback in Madden 23.

Some players who saw their ratings decrease in Week 7 include Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who dropped to 86 from 89 in Week 6, and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson, who dropped to 86 from 88 in Week 6.