Raiders Rumors: Davante Adams Dealing with Flu; 'Optimism' He Can Play vs. Saints

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has missed the last two days of practice with the flu, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

However, there's "optimism" he will be available for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Adams has appeared in all six of Las Vegas' games to begin the season, emerging as Derek Carr's top target with 37 catches for 509 yards and five touchdowns.

However, the Raiders have struggled in Adams' first season with the franchise. They enter Week 8 with a 2-4 record under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels and are third in the AFC West behind the 5-2 Kansas City Chiefs and 4-3 Los Angeles Chargers.

Adams has been very durable through his nine-year NFL career. In his eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers he missed a total of 13 games. He caught 669 passes for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns in 116 games in that span, earning five Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro selections.

If the 29-year-old misses Sunday's game against the Saints, Carr will have to rely more heavily on Hunter Renfrow, Mack Hollins, Keelan Cole and DJ Turner out wide. Hollins leads the group with 19 catches for 317 yards and two touchdowns.

Tight end Darren Waller also figures to be targeted more by Carr. He has caught 16 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown this year.

The Raiders desperately need to turn things around to make the playoffs, and Adams will be a key to that potential success. His health will be of the utmost importance.