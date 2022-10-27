X

    LeBron James Says 'How Long Will You Be Taken for Granted' amid Lakers' Slow Start

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 27, 2022

    DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 26: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Denver Nuggets on October 26, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may have sent a passive aggressive message to the organization following its 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

    James shared a highlight from Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "How long will you be taken for granted….."

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    LeBron James’ caption on Instagram today after last night’s loss dropped the Lakers to 0-4: “How long will you be taken for granted” <a href="https://t.co/34GlAVGg9x">pic.twitter.com/34GlAVGg9x</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

