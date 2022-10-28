5 Panic Trades NBA Fans Already Want to See

1 of 5

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Trade: Los Angeles Lakers receive Myles Turner and Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers for Russell Westbrook and two unprotected first-round picks.

If you haven't come across this oft-rumored, long-discussed hypothetical swap by now, there's a good chance you're still using a dial-up modem to connect to the internet. It's just been sitting out there as the obvious quick fix for months.

This deal has some undeniable points in its favor, and one can sympathize with a desperate and frustrated Lakers fanbase that would view almost any change to the team's current state as an improvement. Turner and Hield would add two bona fide NBA starters to a roster that lacks them outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and Hield is the kind of floor-warping three-point shooter who could punish paint-packing defenses. What better addition to the league's worst three-point-shooting team than the guy who's canned more treys (at a 39.8 percent clip, no less) than anyone not named Stephen Curry or James Harden since he entered the league in 2016-17?

There's probably even value to the franchise in not having to discuss Westbrook's fit, performance and happiness during every interaction with the media.

And yet, this is still a deal the Lakers should avoid. Their fans will clamor for it because an 0-4 start means the 2022-23 season is already circling the drain, which is why it belongs in this exercise. But, objectively, it doesn't improve the team enough to justify the cost of surrendering 2027 and 2029 first-rounders.

The fit between Turner and Anthony Davis up front could be dicey, and if the misguided Lakers somehow believe this deal will get them into playoff position, there's still the matter of Hield giving opposing offenses an obvious weak point to attack in a postseason series. It'd address the team's biggest current problem, Westbrook's damaging and increasingly untenable presence on the roster, but so would simply telling Russ to quit coming to work.

That second route would at least preserve the picks, L.A.'s only escape pods on this nosediving ship.

The Lakers aren't going to make louder playoff noise (if they can even get there in the first place) with Hield and Turner than they would with their current roster sans Westbrook. If they sacrifice the only two future first-rounders they're currently allowed to trade in exchange for an inconsequential short-term upgrade, it could doom them for the next decade.