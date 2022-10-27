Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster's Updated Chiefs Fantasy Value After Trade

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs made a major splash on Thursday, trading for wideout Kadarius Toney, according to multiple reports:

The trade offers Patrick Mahomes yet another speedy offensive playmaker and will have fantasy players questioning whether Toney is a must-have waiver addition this week and if the other Chiefs receivers, namely JuJu Smith-Schuster, will be impacted by the trade.

Toney is a fascinating option. His hamstring issues have limited him to just two games this season, and it has to be a concern that the New York Giants were willing to cut ties in their 2021 first-round pick's second season. Toney has also offered a mixed bag when he has played, though the flashes of upside have been tantalizing.

In October last year, for instance, he torched the Dallas Cowboys to the tune of 10 catches for 189 yards. The rest of his rookie season didn't come close to matching that, however, as he finished with 39 receptions for 420 yards in 10 games, never finding the end zone.

Toney has real playmaking potential, though, and he'll have the team's bye week to get up to speed. His new quarterback is certainly happy to have him:

He should be added on waivers in all formats as a speculative addition. There is enough talent here to intrigue, and he's landed with an offense famous for getting the most out of dynamic wide receivers. If any team is going to extract his full potential, it's the Chiefs.

It shouldn't affect Smith-Schuster's impact much—the two are far different players. The veteran wideout has appeared to develop real chemistry with Mahomes in recent weeks, emerging as a solid flex option for your team.

If anything, Toney could see some of the touches that have been going to Mecole Hardman or Skyy Moore. But Smith-Schuster's role in the Kansas City offense seems secure at this point.