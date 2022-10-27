Texas vs. DePaul Women's CBB Exhibition Game to Help Fund New Uvalde School

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The University of Texas women's basketball team will host an exhibition against DePaul on Saturday with all ticket proceeds going to the Uvalde School District's efforts to build a new school in wake of May's mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

"Sometimes you feel helpless wanting to help somebody," Texas coach Vic Schaefer said, per Jim Vertuno of the Associated Press. "I felt like this might be an opportunity for us as a university, as an athletic department and my program, to really reach out."

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when Salvador Ramos opened fire using an AR-15-style rifle at Robb Elementary. It was the third-deadliest school shooting in United States history.

Schaefer also plans to donate $1,000 for every 1,000 fans who attend the game. He said he's hoping for at least 10,000 tickets.

"I'm really begging and pleading for our community to come out, to do as much as we can to be a part of helping them rebuild and heal," Schaefer said.

City officials made the decision to permanently close Robb Elementary and demolish the school in the aftermath of the shooting. A memorial park is scheduled to be built in the school's place.

The current goal is to have a new school built and ready to open by October 2024.