NFL Rumors: Patriots' Damien Harris, Jakobi Meyers Have Interest at Trade Deadline

Nick Grace/Getty Images

With less than one week to go before the trade deadline, the New England Patriots find themselves in last place in the AFC East and in a position where they could become sellers.

Per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, the Patriots have received calls from teams about a number of players, including running back Damien Harris and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne are other players who have generated trade interest.

Kyed did note New England isn't shopping Harris and Peppers.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi noted teams have also called the Patriots about offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.

The Patriots have been inconsistent through the first seven weeks of the season. They lost three of their first four games before beating the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns to get their record back to .500.

Monday night saw the Patriots defense allow 390 total yards of offense to the Chicago Bears in a 33-14 loss. It marked the third time in five games New England has given up at least 390 yards to the opposing team.

In the same game, head coach Bill Belichick benched Mac Jones in favor of Bailey Zappe, and the fourth-round rookie led the Patriots' only two scoring drives in the second quarter. He's played surprisingly well this season with a 70.7 completion percentage, 781 yards and five touchdowns with a 2-0 record in two starts.

Belichick has been coy about who will start Sunday's game against the New York Jets, but ESPN's Field Yates reported Jones will get the nod after taking about 90 percent of the first-team snaps during Wednesday's practice.

While it seems unlikely the Patriots would wave the white flag on this season, especially since they are only one game out of a playoff spot at this point, there are practical reasons to at least consider making a move or two before the trade deadline.

The team currently has $164.4 million in projected salary on the books for next season, per Spotrac. Harris and Meyers are each in the final season of their current deals.

Even though Harris has been the starting running back in five of the six games he's played, Rhamondre Stevenson is the No. 1 back with a team-high 123 touches. Meyers does lead the team in targets (33), receptions (26), receiving yards (355) and receiving touchdowns (two).

The Patriots could decide to sell before the deadline if this week's game against the Jets doesn't go in their favor. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1.