Bills Release 1st Renderings of New Football Stadium Opening in 2026

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to begin play in a new stadium in 2026, and the first artist renderings were released Thursday.

Renderings of both the outside and inside of the stadium were tweeted by the Bills, giving fans their first sneak peek at the stadium plans seven months after an agreement was reached.

The team announced on March 28 that it had agreed to a 30-year lease for a new $1.4 billion stadium that will be built across the street from the current stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

While the renderings suggest the Bills are moving full steam ahead with their plans, the deal has yet to be fully finalized, as the deadline was extended into December.

The new Bills stadium is being designed by Populous, a firm that has already designed 17 NFL stadiums, as well as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur.

In many ways, the Bills' stadium renderings are reminiscent of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, both in terms of the sleek exterior and the interior, which features an overhang that should protect fans from the elements to some degree.

While there had been speculation regarding the Bills attempting to commission a stadium that featured a dome or retractable roof, the organization stuck with the open-air concept, which ensures that opposing teams will still have to deal with the cold and snowy Buffalo winters.

Perhaps the most eye-catching aspect of the rendering is a large statue of three buffaloes situated in front of the stadium.

After spending their first 13 seasons at War Memorial Stadium, the Bills moved into their current stadium in 1973. Currently known as Highmark Stadium, the venue was previously called Rich Stadium, Ralph Wilson Stadium, New Era Field and Bills Stadium.

The plan is for construction to begin on the new stadium in spring 2023 across the street from Highmark Stadium, ensuring that the Bills will be able to make a smooth transition come 2026.