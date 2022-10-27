NBA Twitter Mocks Ben Simmons' Offensive Performance as Nets Lose vs. Bucks

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

The Brooklyn Nets are four games into the 2022-23 season, and Ben Simmons has been a total non-factor for the team.

Simmons put forth another quiet performance in Brooklyn's 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, finishing with four points on 2-of-7 shooting while adding nine assists, five rebounds, four fouls, two steals, two turnovers and a block.

The 26-year-old looked unenthusiastic during his 34 minutes on the floor. He didn't even attempt a shot in the second half and continued to display a lack of aggression on both ends of the floor that has been a theme of his early-season outings.

It had been over a year since Simmons played competitive basketball prior to his return to the court this season, so it was expected that he might get off to a slow start. But the three-time All-Star hasn't shown anything to inspire confidence that he'll get back to the player he once was.

NBA Twitter let loose on Simmons for his continued struggles on Wednesday night:

The Nets are hoping to contend for a championship this season, but they have a need for a playmaker and defensive stopper. At the height of his game, Simmons would have filled both those roles seamlessly. Unfortunately, it looks like it will take some time for him to return to the form we expect to see from the two-time All-Defensive first team selection.

Brooklyn has a quick turnaround as it will try to end a two-game skid on Thursday at home against the Dallas Mavericks.