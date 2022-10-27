X

    NBA Twitter Mocks Ben Simmons' Offensive Performance as Nets Lose vs. Bucks

    Doric SamOctober 27, 2022

    Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) handles the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    AP Photo/Brandon Dill

    The Brooklyn Nets are four games into the 2022-23 season, and Ben Simmons has been a total non-factor for the team.

    Simmons put forth another quiet performance in Brooklyn's 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, finishing with four points on 2-of-7 shooting while adding nine assists, five rebounds, four fouls, two steals, two turnovers and a block.

    The 26-year-old looked unenthusiastic during his 34 minutes on the floor. He didn't even attempt a shot in the second half and continued to display a lack of aggression on both ends of the floor that has been a theme of his early-season outings.

    It had been over a year since Simmons played competitive basketball prior to his return to the court this season, so it was expected that he might get off to a slow start. But the three-time All-Star hasn't shown anything to inspire confidence that he'll get back to the player he once was.

    NBA Twitter let loose on Simmons for his continued struggles on Wednesday night:

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    JVG just now: “I like that (Ben) Simmons showed the emotion to go after an official.” The Ben Simmons era has reached the point where announcers are praising him for being upset about a call.

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    "SHOOT IT BEN" 😭<br><br>Kyrie just wants to see Ben Simmons get some buckets<a href="https://t.co/xCH2F1NwEQ">pic.twitter.com/xCH2F1NwEQ</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Giannis said Ben is "too small" 👀<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>)<a href="https://t.co/x83N38sDDZ">pic.twitter.com/x83N38sDDZ</a>

    Secret Base @secretbase

    Dorktown: Ben Simmons! <a href="https://t.co/Blh32gyWNI">pic.twitter.com/Blh32gyWNI</a>

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    95% of the tickets were on the under for Ben Simmons points (8.5) tonight<br><br>He finished with 4 pts ✅<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CaesarsSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CaesarsSports</a>) <a href="https://t.co/xYboJRbvN7">pic.twitter.com/xYboJRbvN7</a>

    yelix (phillies fan version) @Yelix

    Ben Simmons trying to drive to the basket against Giannis is one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen

    Alex Smith @AlexSmithSNY

    The Ben Simmons Experience (10/26/22): 1-of-3 from the floor to start, picked up a tech after getting his first bucket and yelling towards the official.

    Mitchell Schwartz @MitchSchwartz71

    Did Ben Simmons watch Joakim Noah this offseason when working on his free throw stroke?

    kyle @knicks_tape99

    That Ben Simmons under on points might be free money every night

    Damian Adams @TheRealDealwDA

    Ben Simmons really missing point blank lay-ups with no one there to block it. He need a hard reset, someone turn him off and back on.

    Agave Blame @blame_two

    Ben Simmons don’t even wanna play in the NBA man. He out there just going through the motions.

    metro🦑 @yrbmetro

    Ben Simmons has been AWFUL for the Nets so far. <br><br>All them Nets fans in my mentions eight months ago claiming they won the trade are no where to be found.

    J.R @TheLifeuvJR

    Ben Simmons is absolutely useless

    Wayno @Wayno119

    Damn Ben Simmons fight back

    Nathan Marzion @nathanmarzion

    Brook Lopez has as many blocks in the past 2 games as Ben Simmons has points

    49-0 @Less_HumbleTeej

    Ben Simmons is nasty but getting paid to not work hard and not develop your game is my dream job so I respect it too

    The Nets are hoping to contend for a championship this season, but they have a need for a playmaker and defensive stopper. At the height of his game, Simmons would have filled both those roles seamlessly. Unfortunately, it looks like it will take some time for him to return to the form we expect to see from the two-time All-Defensive first team selection.

    Brooklyn has a quick turnaround as it will try to end a two-game skid on Thursday at home against the Dallas Mavericks.

