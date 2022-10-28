Best Landing Spots for Top Available NBA Free Agents

Best Landing Spots for Top Available NBA Free AgentsOctober 28, 2022
The early 2022-23 season results are filtering in. Some teams are exceeding expectations (Utah Jazz at 4-1) and others are well below (Philadelphia 76ers at 1-4). While it may be too early for a panic trade, especially when recently signed free agents cannot be dealt until December or January, the free-agent market features several historically great names.
Whether it's future Hall of Famers like Carmelo Anthony, former All-Star and two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo or three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams, the free-agent market may be the short-term fix for teams looking to improve quickly.
Complicating matters, some franchises are stocked with a full roster of 15 regular contracts. Others are just below the luxury tax and likely hesitant to add anyone, even at a minimum salary.
The following is a list of the best free agents available and some potential destinations. They're ordered loosely by likelihood of hooking up with an NBA roster this season.
Carmelo Anthony, 38, Forward
Best Landing Spots: Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat
Carmelo Anthony was a double-digit scorer for the Los Angeles Lakers last season (13.3 points per game), shooting a solid 37.5 percent from three. Even in his prime, he wasn't much of a defender, but Anthony has always been a bucket.
Couldn't the Lakers, who are off to the worst shooting season in NBA history, use Anthony? The team has 15 players, but three contracts aren't fully guaranteed (Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel and Matt Ryan).
The more urgent issue for L.A. is finding a trade partner for Russell Westbrook, which could bring back multiple players. A reunion with Anthony may have to wait until the Westbrook dust settles.
In the meantime, how about the Miami Heat? The franchise has an open roster spot and potential minutes for a power forward. Unfortunately for Anthony, the Heat are just a hair below the NBA's $150.3 million luxury-tax threshold. The team may shy away from pushing its payroll into the tax.
Lou Williams, 36, Guard
Best Landing Spots: Team in need of perimeter bench scoring
Lou Williams is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year Award winner—an experienced scorer comfortable coming off the bench. Like Anthony, Williams isn't a defender, but he can fill a need offensively. He has made a career of keeping second units competitive. Give him the ball with a high screen; even late into his 30s, he's a difficult cover.
Williams didn't do much for the Atlanta Hawks last season. Perhaps that's attributable to age, but it may have been situational given that Atlanta had significant defensive issues and star guard Trae Young is at Williams' position.
It's challenging to find an obvious home for Williams based on teams' rosters, but look for his name to be bandied about later in the season as teams suffer injuries and need to add firepower.
Dwight Howard, 36, Center
Best Landing Spots: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers
As another star player aging out of the league, Dwight Howard voiced possible retirement on All the Smoke. Is it worth it to stay in NBA shape only to "sit on the bench or not get to really help somebody win"? That's for the former All-Star to contemplate.
Even in his later years, Howard was a forceful rebounder. He won't be a team's centerpiece, but he may still find minutes if a contender needs a true center off the bench. The Boston Celtics are trying to use Noah Vonleh in that role with Robert Williams III out with a knee injury.
Other teams that might need size include the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.
Stanley Johnson, 26, Forward
Best Landing Spots: Hawks, Heat, Phoenix Suns
A lottery pick in 2015 by the Detroit Pistons, Stanley Johnson hasn't found a long-term home in the NBA. He played well for the Lakers last season but was part of the Patrick Beverley deal with the Jazz, who didn't have the roster space. Los Angeles cannot sign him outright since it recently traded him.
Johnson isn't a great shooter, and while he's "just" 6'6", he plays bigger than his height with strength and athleticism. He'd be a smart pickup for a team that needs a defensive wing. He could help the Hawks, Heat or Suns.
Maurice Harkless, 29, Forward
Best Landing Spots: Lakers, Suns
Maurice Harkless is also among the younger veterans on the list, but nagging injuries have gotten in the way for the defensive-minded forward. Based on the situation, Harkless has proved with the Heat and Clippers to be a productive shooter. But he hasn't been as consistent over his career at just 32 percent from behind the arc.
The Lakers have some interest, working him out last week. The team is still trying to decide which direction to head, and Harkless may end up in Los Angeles. Perhaps the Suns look to Harkless as a replacement for Jae Crowder, who is away from the team awaiting a trade.
Kemba Walker, 32, Guard
Best Landing Spots: Team in need of bench scoring
Kemba Walker is well respected around the league as a person, but knee injuries have diminished his value. He's still on the payroll of the Oklahoma City Thunder ($27.4 million) and Pistons ($9.2 million) but is without a team.
He may be better suited as a bench scorer in a Lou Williams-type role. Both are relatively small, and neither is known for his ability defensively.
Teams don't have many (or perhaps any) openings for over-30 ball-handling guards. Later in the year, some franchises may have injuries or execute trades that create an opportunity for Walker. He's not far removed from averaging 19.3 points per game for the Celtics in the 2020-21 season.
Rajon Rondo, 36, Guard
Best Landing Spot: Philadelphia 76ers
Unlike Williams and Walker, Rajon Rondo is a true point guard, not a scorer. Rondo was a big part of the Lakers' 2019-20 championship run but hasn't played a significant role since, despite stints with the Hawks, Clippers, Lakers (again) and Cleveland Cavaliers.
For a team with a second unit that lacks leadership, Rondo could be a savvy veteran acquisition. Perhaps the 76ers could use the help. Rondo played for coach Doc Rivers in Boston with the Celtics, and while they may have had a tumultuous relationship, that was a long time ago.
Eric Paschall, 25, Forward
Best Landing Spots: Houston Rockets, Thunder
Eric Paschall made the 2019-20 All-Rookie First Team with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 14.0 points per game. As the Warriors regained health, Paschall's role diminished. He moved on to the Jazz last season but is currently without a team.
At 6'6", Paschall is an undersized power forward, which can be an issue defensively. His three-point shot has climbed from 28.7 percent as a rookie to 37.0 percent with the Jazz. As a tweener, Paschall needs a team to figure out how to integrate his talents.
Look for a younger team, like the Rockets or Thunder, to give him a look, provided they make an in-season trade that opens roster space.
Derrick Favors, 31, Forward/Center
Best Landing Spots: Celtics, Nets, Clippers
Derrick Favors gave the Thunder almost 17 minutes per game last season, averaging 5.3 points per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field. While Favors never reached star status, he's been a reliable role player throughout his career.
He could be a realistic option for a team that needs experienced, low-maintenance size off the bench. Perhaps competing for similar spots as Howard (should the veteran continue his career), Favors may fit with teams like the Celtics, Nets or Clippers.
Kent Bazemore, 33, Guard/Forward
Best Landing Spots: Team in need of wing defense
Kent Bazemore is a veteran wing defender who is a year removed from shooting 40.8 percent from three-point range with the Warriors. He spent last season with the Lakers, which has seemed to hurt the resumes of many on this list.
Unlike Harkless (6'7") and Johnson (6'6"), Bazemore is probably limited to guarding three positions at 6'4". That may limit his opportunities with teams like the Heat, Hawks and Suns, who may need more help defending bigger forwards.
Bazemore may have to wait a few months for teams to evolve via trade and/or injury.
Avery Bradley, 31, Guard
Best Landing Spots: Team in need of veteran perimeter defense
Avery Bradley is another former Laker without a team. While he's only 6'3", he has always managed defensively at either guard spot with his length and tenacity. He shot well in L.A. at 39.0 percent from three-point range on a decent volume (3.4 attempts per game).
He's not a point guard but a willing role player who could surface on a team that needs a veteran ready to defend. That spot may not appear for a few months.
D.J. Augustin, 34, Guard
Best Landing Spots: Lakers
Sensing a pattern? The 2021-22 Lakers may have ended several careers, at least temporarily. D.J. Augustin was a late addition to the roster and, in 21 games, made an impact as one of the team's most reliable shooters (42.6 percent from three-point range).
Given how the Lakers may be the worst shooting team in the history of the NBA, Augustin could help. Instead, the franchise invested in Dennis Schröder, traded for Patrick Beverley, added Scotty Pippen Jr. on a two-way and got Kendrick Nunn back from injury.
While Williams and Walker are scorers and Rondo is a true point guard, Augustin is closer to Rondo but with better shooting. Rondo may not have the defensive chops he had in his youth, but Augustin was never known for high-level defense.
An opportunity could open up for the veteran guard, especially with his ability to shoot, perhaps even with the Lakers, should the team make a more extensive trade that thins out the guard ranks.
DeMarcus Cousins, 32, Center
Best Landing Spots: Celtics, Clippers, Nets
DeMarcus Cousins has had a long, complicated career starting in Sacramento as the fifth overall pick in 2010. He's been traded, suffered multiple difficult injuries and nearly won a title with the Warriors.
Never one to hold back his opinion, Cousins isn't for everyone. Is that why he's struggled to stay with a team for longer than a season? He's still a talented scorer with a big body. Hopefully, he'll get another chance to prove himself.
Like Howard, he could help teams like the Celtics, Clippers and Nets. He was with the Clippers for 23 games in 2020-21, and L.A. still has an open roster spot.
Hassan Whiteside, 33, Center
Best Landing Spots: Clippers, Celtics, Nets
Hassan Whiteside is similar to Howard in that he was still a high-level rebounder, shot-blocker and high-percentage finisher a season ago (with the Jazz). While Whiteside didn't go to any training camps, he hasn't talked about retirement, at least publicly.
Whiteside could help the same teams that might consider Cousins or Howard (perhaps the Clippers, Celtics or Nets).
Trevor Ariza, 37, Forward
Best Landing Spots: Team in need of a frontcourt wing defender
Trevor Ariza ran out of steam in the 18th season of a remarkable career. He won a title with the Lakers in 2009 but was part of last year's debacle that left an apparent stink on many free agents.
If he's healthy and motivated, he'd help just about any team that needs a big wing defender off the bench. He'd help anyone from the Hawks to the Suns, though Harkless, Johnson and even Bazemore may get an opportunity before him.
Unfortunately, players age out, and Ariza may be near or at the end of his playing career.
LaMarcus Aldridge, 37, Forward/Center
Best Landing Spots: Nets
LaMarcus Aldridge retired in 2021 because of a heart issue but then was able to un-retire to play 47 games with the Nets last season. He's always been a talented scorer and averaged 12.9 points per game on 55.0 percent shooting from the field.
The Nets could revisit Aldridge, though Brooklyn's problem to start the season has primarily been defense.
Honorable Mentions
Several veterans remain unsigned who could still help a team. Isaiah Thomas (G, 33) played productive minutes for the Charlotte Hornets last season. Thomas is similar to Williams and Walker but can be more of a defensive liability at 5'9".
Others include Enes Freedom, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, Tony Snell and Lance Stephenson. Former All-Star Paul Millsap played 33 games last season for the Nets and Sixers, but it's unclear if he's looking to get back in the league.
A long list of prospects will play in the G League and may be the most likely to get NBA call-ups in January once teams can sign 10-day contracts.