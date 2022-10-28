    Best Landing Spots for Top Available NBA Free Agents

    Eric Pincus@@EricPincusFeatured Columnist IOctober 28, 2022

    Best Landing Spots for Top Available NBA Free Agents

    0 of 17

      PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 05: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
      Christian Petersen/Getty Images

      The early 2022-23 season results are filtering in. Some teams are exceeding expectations (Utah Jazz at 4-1) and others are well below (Philadelphia 76ers at 1-4). While it may be too early for a panic trade, especially when recently signed free agents cannot be dealt until December or January, the free-agent market features several historically great names.

      Whether it's future Hall of Famers like Carmelo Anthony, former All-Star and two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo or three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams, the free-agent market may be the short-term fix for teams looking to improve quickly.

      Complicating matters, some franchises are stocked with a full roster of 15 regular contracts. Others are just below the luxury tax and likely hesitant to add anyone, even at a minimum salary.

      The following is a list of the best free agents available and some potential destinations. They're ordered loosely by likelihood of hooking up with an NBA roster this season.

    Carmelo Anthony, 38, Forward

    1 of 17

      DENVER, CO - APRIL 10: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 1, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

      Best Landing Spots: Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat

      Carmelo Anthony was a double-digit scorer for the Los Angeles Lakers last season (13.3 points per game), shooting a solid 37.5 percent from three. Even in his prime, he wasn't much of a defender, but Anthony has always been a bucket.

      Couldn't the Lakers, who are off to the worst shooting season in NBA history, use Anthony? The team has 15 players, but three contracts aren't fully guaranteed (Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel and Matt Ryan).

      The more urgent issue for L.A. is finding a trade partner for Russell Westbrook, which could bring back multiple players. A reunion with Anthony may have to wait until the Westbrook dust settles.

      In the meantime, how about the Miami Heat? The franchise has an open roster spot and potential minutes for a power forward. Unfortunately for Anthony, the Heat are just a hair below the NBA's $150.3 million luxury-tax threshold. The team may shy away from pushing its payroll into the tax.

    Lou Williams, 36, Guard

    2 of 17

      ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 02: Lou Williams #6 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena on April 2, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
      Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

      Best Landing Spots: Team in need of perimeter bench scoring

      Lou Williams is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year Award winner—an experienced scorer comfortable coming off the bench. Like Anthony, Williams isn't a defender, but he can fill a need offensively. He has made a career of keeping second units competitive. Give him the ball with a high screen; even late into his 30s, he's a difficult cover.

      Williams didn't do much for the Atlanta Hawks last season. Perhaps that's attributable to age, but it may have been situational given that Atlanta had significant defensive issues and star guard Trae Young is at Williams' position.

      It's challenging to find an obvious home for Williams based on teams' rosters, but look for his name to be bandied about later in the season as teams suffer injuries and need to add firepower.

    Best Landing Spots for Top Available NBA Free Agents
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Dwight Howard, 36, Center

    3 of 17

      DENVER, CO - APRIL 10: Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on April 10, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
      Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

      Best Landing Spots: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers

      As another star player aging out of the league, Dwight Howard voiced possible retirement on All the Smoke. Is it worth it to stay in NBA shape only to "sit on the bench or not get to really help somebody win"? That's for the former All-Star to contemplate.

      Even in his later years, Howard was a forceful rebounder. He won't be a team's centerpiece, but he may still find minutes if a contender needs a true center off the bench. The Boston Celtics are trying to use Noah Vonleh in that role with Robert Williams III out with a knee injury.

      Other teams that might need size include the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.

    Stanley Johnson, 26, Forward

    4 of 17

      SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 26: Stanley Johnson #3 of the Utah Jazz poses for a portrait during media day at vivint.SmartHome Arena on September 26, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

      Best Landing Spots: Hawks, Heat, Phoenix Suns

      A lottery pick in 2015 by the Detroit Pistons, Stanley Johnson hasn't found a long-term home in the NBA. He played well for the Lakers last season but was part of the Patrick Beverley deal with the Jazz, who didn't have the roster space. Los Angeles cannot sign him outright since it recently traded him.

      Johnson isn't a great shooter, and while he's "just" 6'6", he plays bigger than his height with strength and athleticism. He'd be a smart pickup for a team that needs a defensive wing. He could help the Hawks, Heat or Suns.

    Maurice Harkless, 29, Forward

    5 of 17

      ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Maurice Harkless #4of the Atlanta Hawks poses for portraits during media day at PC&E Atlanta on September 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
      Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

      Best Landing Spots: Lakers, Suns

      Maurice Harkless is also among the younger veterans on the list, but nagging injuries have gotten in the way for the defensive-minded forward. Based on the situation, Harkless has proved with the Heat and Clippers to be a productive shooter. But he hasn't been as consistent over his career at just 32 percent from behind the arc.

      The Lakers have some interest, working him out last week. The team is still trying to decide which direction to head, and Harkless may end up in Los Angeles. Perhaps the Suns look to Harkless as a replacement for Jae Crowder, who is away from the team awaiting a trade.

    Kemba Walker, 32, Guard

    6 of 17

      NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Kemba Walker #8 of the New York Knicks smiles during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 14, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

      Best Landing Spots: Team in need of bench scoring

      Kemba Walker is well respected around the league as a person, but knee injuries have diminished his value. He's still on the payroll of the Oklahoma City Thunder ($27.4 million) and Pistons ($9.2 million) but is without a team.

      He may be better suited as a bench scorer in a Lou Williams-type role. Both are relatively small, and neither is known for his ability defensively.

      Teams don't have many (or perhaps any) openings for over-30 ball-handling guards. Later in the year, some franchises may have injuries or execute trades that create an opportunity for Walker. He's not far removed from averaging 19.3 points per game for the Celtics in the 2020-21 season.

    Rajon Rondo, 36, Guard

    7 of 17

      CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 10: Rajon Rondo #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 10, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
      David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

      Best Landing Spot: Philadelphia 76ers

      Unlike Williams and Walker, Rajon Rondo is a true point guard, not a scorer. Rondo was a big part of the Lakers' 2019-20 championship run but hasn't played a significant role since, despite stints with the Hawks, Clippers, Lakers (again) and Cleveland Cavaliers.

      For a team with a second unit that lacks leadership, Rondo could be a savvy veteran acquisition. Perhaps the 76ers could use the help. Rondo played for coach Doc Rivers in Boston with the Celtics, and while they may have had a tumultuous relationship, that was a long time ago.

    Eric Paschall, 25, Forward

    8 of 17

      DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Eric Paschall #0 of the Utah Jazz smiles on the court in the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on March 27, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
      Tim Heitman/Getty Images

      Best Landing Spots: Houston Rockets, Thunder

      Eric Paschall made the 2019-20 All-Rookie First Team with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 14.0 points per game. As the Warriors regained health, Paschall's role diminished. He moved on to the Jazz last season but is currently without a team.

      At 6'6", Paschall is an undersized power forward, which can be an issue defensively. His three-point shot has climbed from 28.7 percent as a rookie to 37.0 percent with the Jazz. As a tweener, Paschall needs a team to figure out how to integrate his talents.

      Look for a younger team, like the Rockets or Thunder, to give him a look, provided they make an in-season trade that opens roster space.

    Derrick Favors, 31, Forward/Center

    9 of 17

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 11: Derrick Favors #15 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on February 11, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
      Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

      Best Landing Spots: Celtics, Nets, Clippers

      Derrick Favors gave the Thunder almost 17 minutes per game last season, averaging 5.3 points per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field. While Favors never reached star status, he's been a reliable role player throughout his career.

      He could be a realistic option for a team that needs experienced, low-maintenance size off the bench. Perhaps competing for similar spots as Howard (should the veteran continue his career), Favors may fit with teams like the Celtics, Nets or Clippers.

    Kent Bazemore, 33, Guard/Forward

    10 of 17

      SACRAMENTO, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Kent Bazemore #24 of the Sacramento Kings poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day on September 26, 2022 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

      Best Landing Spots: Team in need of wing defense

      Kent Bazemore is a veteran wing defender who is a year removed from shooting 40.8 percent from three-point range with the Warriors. He spent last season with the Lakers, which has seemed to hurt the resumes of many on this list.

      Unlike Harkless (6'7") and Johnson (6'6"), Bazemore is probably limited to guarding three positions at 6'4". That may limit his opportunities with teams like the Heat, Hawks and Suns, who may need more help defending bigger forwards.

      Bazemore may have to wait a few months for teams to evolve via trade and/or injury.

    Avery Bradley, 31, Guard

    11 of 17

      LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 03: Los Angeles Lakers Guard Avery Bradley (20) looks on before a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers on March 3, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Best Landing Spots: Team in need of veteran perimeter defense

      Avery Bradley is another former Laker without a team. While he's only 6'3", he has always managed defensively at either guard spot with his length and tenacity. He shot well in L.A. at 39.0 percent from three-point range on a decent volume (3.4 attempts per game).

      He's not a point guard but a willing role player who could surface on a team that needs a veteran ready to defend. That spot may not appear for a few months.

    D.J. Augustin, 34, Guard

    12 of 17

      SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 31: D.J. Augustin #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots over Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz during the first half at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 31, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
      Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

      Best Landing Spots: Lakers

      Sensing a pattern? The 2021-22 Lakers may have ended several careers, at least temporarily. D.J. Augustin was a late addition to the roster and, in 21 games, made an impact as one of the team's most reliable shooters (42.6 percent from three-point range).

      Given how the Lakers may be the worst shooting team in the history of the NBA, Augustin could help. Instead, the franchise invested in Dennis Schröder, traded for Patrick Beverley, added Scotty Pippen Jr. on a two-way and got Kendrick Nunn back from injury.

      While Williams and Walker are scorers and Rondo is a true point guard, Augustin is closer to Rondo but with better shooting. Rondo may not have the defensive chops he had in his youth, but Augustin was never known for high-level defense.

      An opportunity could open up for the veteran guard, especially with his ability to shoot, perhaps even with the Lakers, should the team make a more extensive trade that thins out the guard ranks.

    DeMarcus Cousins, 32, Center

    13 of 17

      SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 27: DeMarcus Cousins #4 of the Denver Nuggets speaks to the press after Round 1 Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriorson April 27, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

      Best Landing Spots: Celtics, Clippers, Nets

      DeMarcus Cousins has had a long, complicated career starting in Sacramento as the fifth overall pick in 2010. He's been traded, suffered multiple difficult injuries and nearly won a title with the Warriors.

      Never one to hold back his opinion, Cousins isn't for everyone. Is that why he's struggled to stay with a team for longer than a season? He's still a talented scorer with a big body. Hopefully, he'll get another chance to prove himself.

      Like Howard, he could help teams like the Celtics, Clippers and Nets. He was with the Clippers for 23 games in 2020-21, and L.A. still has an open roster spot.

    Hassan Whiteside, 33, Center

    14 of 17

      DALLAS, TX - APRIL 18: Hassan Whiteside #21 of the Utah Jazz smiles during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Round 1 Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs on April 18, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

      Best Landing Spots: Clippers, Celtics, Nets

      Hassan Whiteside is similar to Howard in that he was still a high-level rebounder, shot-blocker and high-percentage finisher a season ago (with the Jazz). While Whiteside didn't go to any training camps, he hasn't talked about retirement, at least publicly.

      Whiteside could help the same teams that might consider Cousins or Howard (perhaps the Clippers, Celtics or Nets).

    Trevor Ariza, 37, Forward

    15 of 17

      LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 03: Los Angeles Lakers Forward Trevor Ariza (1) looks on before a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers on March 3, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Best Landing Spots: Team in need of a frontcourt wing defender

      Trevor Ariza ran out of steam in the 18th season of a remarkable career. He won a title with the Lakers in 2009 but was part of last year's debacle that left an apparent stink on many free agents.

      If he's healthy and motivated, he'd help just about any team that needs a big wing defender off the bench. He'd help anyone from the Hawks to the Suns, though Harkless, Johnson and even Bazemore may get an opportunity before him.

      Unfortunately, players age out, and Ariza may be near or at the end of his playing career.

    LaMarcus Aldridge, 37, Forward/Center

    16 of 17

      NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 27: LaMarcus Aldridge of Brooklyn Nets warms up before the NBA match between Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn of New York City, United States on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
      Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

      Best Landing Spots: Nets

      LaMarcus Aldridge retired in 2021 because of a heart issue but then was able to un-retire to play 47 games with the Nets last season. He's always been a talented scorer and averaged 12.9 points per game on 55.0 percent shooting from the field.

      The Nets could revisit Aldridge, though Brooklyn's problem to start the season has primarily been defense.

    Honorable Mentions

    17 of 17

      CHARLOTTE, NC - APRIL 10: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Charlotte Hornets handles the ball during the game against the Washington Wizards on April 10, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

      Several veterans remain unsigned who could still help a team. Isaiah Thomas (G, 33) played productive minutes for the Charlotte Hornets last season. Thomas is similar to Williams and Walker but can be more of a defensive liability at 5'9".

      Others include Enes Freedom, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, Tony Snell and Lance Stephenson. Former All-Star Paul Millsap played 33 games last season for the Nets and Sixers, but it's unclear if he's looking to get back in the league.

      A long list of prospects will play in the G League and may be the most likely to get NBA call-ups in January once teams can sign 10-day contracts.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.


    X