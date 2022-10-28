Best Landing Spots for Top Available NBA Free Agents

0 of 17

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The early 2022-23 season results are filtering in. Some teams are exceeding expectations (Utah Jazz at 4-1) and others are well below (Philadelphia 76ers at 1-4). While it may be too early for a panic trade, especially when recently signed free agents cannot be dealt until December or January, the free-agent market features several historically great names.

Whether it's future Hall of Famers like Carmelo Anthony, former All-Star and two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo or three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams, the free-agent market may be the short-term fix for teams looking to improve quickly.

Complicating matters, some franchises are stocked with a full roster of 15 regular contracts. Others are just below the luxury tax and likely hesitant to add anyone, even at a minimum salary.

The following is a list of the best free agents available and some potential destinations. They're ordered loosely by likelihood of hooking up with an NBA roster this season.