Will Smith Visits LeBron James, Lakers as Part Of 'Genius Talk' Program

Will Smith Visits LeBron James, Lakers as Part Of 'Genius Talk' ProgramOctober 26, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers welcomed film star Will Smith to speak with the team as part of their "Genius Talk" series.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Huge thank you to Will Smith, who joined the team to discuss strength through togetherness, and practicing gratitude in times of great challenge. All themes in his forthcoming masterpiece film, Emancipation.<br><br>🎙 | Lakers Genius Talk <a href="https://t.co/H2Pt0bmBhr">pic.twitter.com/H2Pt0bmBhr</a>
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers had Will Smith as their most recent guest for their Genius Series, the team revealed on their social media platforms. Much respect for whomever was responsible for the attention to detail in the personalized jersey that the team presented him. <a href="https://t.co/xYy5P3Kd0u">pic.twitter.com/xYy5P3Kd0u</a>
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, David Blaine and Kendrick Lamar are among the luminaries who have offered their insights to the Lakers in recent years.
The "Genius Talks" were the brainchild of Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson. In addition to providing motivation, the idea was allowing the players to expand their focus beyond basketball as well.
"Listen, this series has meant a lot to our Lakers," Johnson said to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk in 2018. "To have them in front of our guys, explaining how they became successful, has meant a lot, and it changed their lives."
Unless Smith had any worthwhile trade ideas for Pelinka involving Russell Westbrook, the practical impact of his speech might be somewhat limited this time around, though.