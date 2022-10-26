Will Smith Visits LeBron James, Lakers as Part Of 'Genius Talk' Program

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers welcomed film star Will Smith to speak with the team as part of their "Genius Talk" series.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, David Blaine and Kendrick Lamar are among the luminaries who have offered their insights to the Lakers in recent years.

The "Genius Talks" were the brainchild of Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson. In addition to providing motivation, the idea was allowing the players to expand their focus beyond basketball as well.

"Listen, this series has meant a lot to our Lakers," Johnson said to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk in 2018. "To have them in front of our guys, explaining how they became successful, has meant a lot, and it changed their lives."

Unless Smith had any worthwhile trade ideas for Pelinka involving Russell Westbrook, the practical impact of his speech might be somewhat limited this time around, though.