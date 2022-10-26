X

    Eagles' Howie Roseman Hyped as Exec of the Year by Twitter After Robert Quinn Trade

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 26, 2022

    FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 24: Robert Quinn #94 of the Chicago Bears stretches prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Eagles are all-in for a Super Bowl run after a 6-0 start, and the Chicago Bears are rebuilding with a first-year general manager, first-year head coach and young quarterback.

    That made them ideal trade partners, and they came to terms on a blockbuster agreement Wednesday.

    The Bears are trading star pass-rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return.

    While Quinn has only one sack through seven games this year, he was dominant in 2021 as a Pro Bowler with 18.5 sacks. It was the fifth time in his career that he finished a season with double-digit sacks.

    Twitter users had plenty of reactions to the deal, with many praising Eagles general manager Howie Roseman:

    Wendell Ferreira @wendellfp

    Howie Roseman is the executive of the year by a mile. <a href="https://t.co/lYTKYvbX3p">https://t.co/lYTKYvbX3p</a>

    Jared Phillips @JaredL_Phillips

    The rich get richer. Love how Howie Roseman isn’t staying complacent with an already impressive start to the season, especially for the defense. A 4th rounder for a productive pass rusher is more than worth it <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> <a href="https://t.co/BPdx6A0K5S">https://t.co/BPdx6A0K5S</a>

    Jeremy Klump @NUTTYxPROFESSOR

    Howie Roseman is the best GM in the NFL <a href="https://t.co/6qwi803KeD">https://t.co/6qwi803KeD</a>

    Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS

    Robert Quinn to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>. <br><br>Excellent move by Howie Roseman.

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Howie Roseman is playing no games. Hard to find many (any?) weaknesses on that undefeated Eagles team. <a href="https://t.co/tSiFAJn00W">https://t.co/tSiFAJn00W</a>

    Chris @CBengelCBS

    Howie Roseman does it again. Brilliant move for the Birds. <a href="https://t.co/mrQiA6kMBB">https://t.co/mrQiA6kMBB</a>

    Marc Farzetta @MarcFarzetta

    Other NFL GMs when they get off the phone having just been fleeced by Howie Roseman… <a href="https://t.co/DGI0DIkbHA">pic.twitter.com/DGI0DIkbHA</a>

    Alex Smith @AlexSmithSNY

    This Robert Quinn deal reminds me a lot of the Jay Ajayi trade in 2017. <br><br>Adding some depth to a position group that is already pretty solid but could use a boost. <br><br>Did you really think Howie Roseman was playing golf during the bye week?

    Michael Robinson @RealMikeRob

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> Executive Vice President/GM Howie Roseman is a MF dawg!! Dude runs laps around some executives out there! How does he rebuild, compete and acquire picks! All at the same damn time. <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nfl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a>

    Quinn is having a down season, but he'll be on a far better team in Philadelphia than he was in Chicago. He likely won't see nearly as many double-teams on the Eagles and could rediscover the form he showed in the past when he was playing alongside the likes of Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks on the Bears.

    Mack and Hicks are no longer in Chicago, so Quinn was the focus of every opposing offensive line whenever he took the field in 2022. That won't necessarily be the case for the Eagles, and he now has a chance to pursue a Lombardi Trophy.

