Eagles' Howie Roseman Hyped as Exec of the Year by Twitter After Robert Quinn Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles are all-in for a Super Bowl run after a 6-0 start, and the Chicago Bears are rebuilding with a first-year general manager, first-year head coach and young quarterback.

That made them ideal trade partners, and they came to terms on a blockbuster agreement Wednesday.

The Bears are trading star pass-rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return.

While Quinn has only one sack through seven games this year, he was dominant in 2021 as a Pro Bowler with 18.5 sacks. It was the fifth time in his career that he finished a season with double-digit sacks.

Twitter users had plenty of reactions to the deal, with many praising Eagles general manager Howie Roseman:

Quinn is having a down season, but he'll be on a far better team in Philadelphia than he was in Chicago. He likely won't see nearly as many double-teams on the Eagles and could rediscover the form he showed in the past when he was playing alongside the likes of Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks on the Bears.

Mack and Hicks are no longer in Chicago, so Quinn was the focus of every opposing offensive line whenever he took the field in 2022. That won't necessarily be the case for the Eagles, and he now has a chance to pursue a Lombardi Trophy.