Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles from Bears for 4th-Round Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are bolstering their pass rush, acquiring edge rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2023.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Bears are picking up $7.1 million of Quinn's remaining salary for this season. In turn, the Eagles will pay Quinn a shade over $700,000 for the duration of the campaign.

Quinn, 32, has had a quiet season for the Bears, posting one sack, three quarterback hits and eight tackles in seven games. It's a far cry from his 2021 season when he notched 18.5 sacks.

Dating back to 2018, however, Quinn has rotated mediocre sack totals with big seasons:

2018: 6.5 sacks in 16 games

2019: 11.5 sacks in 14 games

2020: Two sacks in 15 games

2021: 18.5 sacks in 16 games

He's also made an impact on his teammates, as shown by Bears linebacker Roquan Smith's reaction to the trade:

Depth on the edge became a major need for the Eagles after Derek Barnett was lost for the season with a torn ACL in September.

The Eagles will have a solid group off the edge in Haason Reddick (4.5 sacks), Brandon Graham (3.0 sacks), Josh Sweat (2.5 sacks) and Quinn. It's a rich-get-richer situation for the 6-0 Eagles, the lone undefeated team in the NFL.

It appears to be another savvy move for general manager Howie Roseman. He crushed the offseason, adding Reddick and cornerback James Bradberry through free agency, wideout A.J. Brown and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson via trades, and Jordan Davis in the draft, among other moves.

He also added the New Orleans Saints' 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-rounder in a draft-day picks swap. The Saints are 2-5, meaning the Eagles could have an inbound top-10 pick.