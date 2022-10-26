Chargers' Mike Williams Expected to Miss at Least 4 Weeks with Ankle Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers expect to be without receiver Mike Williams for a "minimum of four weeks," according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He had 86 yards and a touchdown before he was helped off the field.

The Chargers have a bye in Week 8, but the latest timeline will cost the receiver at least three games, including the important Week 11 battle against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams has been a go-to option in the Chargers' passing attack this year, leading the team with 495 receiving yards to tie for 10th in the NFL. He topped 100 yards in three of his first five games of the season.

The 2017 first-round pick was building off his breakout 2022 season where he set a career high with 76 catches for 1,146 yards, adding nine touchdowns. It earned him a three-year, $60 million contract extension last offseason.

The latest injury means the Chargers will need more from Keenan Allen, who has played just two games this year while dealing with hamstring issues. The five-time Pro Bowler has only six catches so far after tallying at least 100 receptions in each of the last three years.

Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter will also see bigger roles, although Palmer missed Week 7 because of a concussion.

It puts pressure on quarterback Justin Herbert to carry the team after an up-and-down 4-3 start to 2022.

The Chargers simply can't catch a break, however, with key players like Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater and J.C. Jackson also missing significant time due to injury.