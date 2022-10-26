X

    Matt Ryan 'Disappointed' but Supports Colts After Being Benched for Sam Ehlinger

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 26, 2022

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 23: Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan spoke with reporters two days after the team revealed he would be benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger, noting that he was "disappointed" on a personal level but that he would "move forward" and would be "here for the team."

    James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> QB Matt Ryan on being benched: <br><br>“Individually, personally, disappointed. As a player, competitor, you want to be out there.” <a href="https://t.co/oBv7yGgoWp">pic.twitter.com/oBv7yGgoWp</a>

    Stephen Holder @HolderStephen

    Matt Ryan: “Part of the deal in this league is we gotta produce and you gotta go out there and play. Frustrated that we weren't able to do that. But, you know, you move forward in life, in this league. It’s week to week and the production has to be there.”

    Ryan also told reporters that he has no plans to request a trade.

    Ryan is currently dealing with a Grade 2 shoulder sprain, per head coach Frank Reich to reporters. Nick Foles will be the team's backup quarterback Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Ehlinger previously jumped over Foles to QB2 on the depth chart earlier this year.

    Despite the Ryan injury, though, Reich said that "right now the move is for Sam to be the starter for the rest of the season."

    The Colts acquired Ryan via trade from the Atlanta Falcons during the offseason to replace outgoing starter Carson Wentz, who was dealt to the Washington Commanders.

    The 2016 NFL MVP and four-time Pro Bowler enjoyed a great 14-year career in Atlanta, but the magic didn't translate to Indianapolis.

    Zak Keefer @zkeefer

    Correction: 19 fumbles, 5 lost. <a href="https://t.co/SNgugRXYNM">https://t.co/SNgugRXYNM</a>

    For the season, Ryan completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 2,008 yards, nine touchdowns and a league-high nine interceptions.

    Now it is the 24-year-old Ehlinger's turn to take the reins. The former Texas star notably dominated during the preseason as he completed 24-of-29 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns (no interceptions). He rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on six carries as well.

    Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

