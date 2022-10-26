Matt Ryan 'Disappointed' but Supports Colts After Being Benched for Sam Ehlinger

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan spoke with reporters two days after the team revealed he would be benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger, noting that he was "disappointed" on a personal level but that he would "move forward" and would be "here for the team."

Ryan also told reporters that he has no plans to request a trade.

Ryan is currently dealing with a Grade 2 shoulder sprain, per head coach Frank Reich to reporters. Nick Foles will be the team's backup quarterback Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Ehlinger previously jumped over Foles to QB2 on the depth chart earlier this year.

Despite the Ryan injury, though, Reich said that "right now the move is for Sam to be the starter for the rest of the season."

The Colts acquired Ryan via trade from the Atlanta Falcons during the offseason to replace outgoing starter Carson Wentz, who was dealt to the Washington Commanders.

The 2016 NFL MVP and four-time Pro Bowler enjoyed a great 14-year career in Atlanta, but the magic didn't translate to Indianapolis.

For the season, Ryan completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 2,008 yards, nine touchdowns and a league-high nine interceptions.

Now it is the 24-year-old Ehlinger's turn to take the reins. The former Texas star notably dominated during the preseason as he completed 24-of-29 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns (no interceptions). He rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on six carries as well.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.