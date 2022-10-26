Jets Rumors: Elijah Moore Trade Asking Price Would Be More Than 4th-Round Draft Pick

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

If the New York Jets do trade receiver Elijah Moore, they would want more than the fourth-round pick they previously asked for receiver Denzel Mims, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

Moore, a second-round pick in the 2021 draft, requested a trade last week due to questions about his role with the team, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After missing Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos, the wideout rejoined the team this week and is expected to play in Week 8, via Brian Costello of the New York Post.

The Jets have until the Nov. 1 trade deadline to find a new home for Moore, although it's clear he won't be given away for free.

Jets coach Robert Saleh initially said the team won't trade Moore and the request is just "part of what we deal with every day."

Moore returned to practice Wednesday, although there could still be an issue:

The 22-year-old showcased his skill as a rookie last year, totaling 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 78.4 receiving yards in his last five games of the year before suffering a season-ending quad injury.

Moore hasn't been quite as productive in his second season, catching 16 passes for 203 yards and no touchdowns through six games. He was not targeted in the Week 6 win over the Green Bay Packers and saw a season-low 58 percent of offensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

Corey Davis and rookie Garrett Wilson have seemingly moved ahead of him in the pecking order, while Mims played in Week 7 with Moore inactive.