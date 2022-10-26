Augusta National, USGA Among Parties Added to Antitrust Investigation into PGA Tour

Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Augusta National, the United States Golf Association and PGA of America have been added to the Department of Justice's ongoing antitrust investigation into the PGA Tour, per Louise Radnofsky and Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal.

On Aug. 3, 11 players who left the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf International Series filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA to challenge the circuit's decision to suspend them from Tour-sanctioned events.

Later that month, LIV Golf joined the lawsuit. As of September, at least seven players have removed their names from the lawsuit.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the scope of the DOJ's investigation is "wider than was previously known" with several of the most important governing bodies included.

Augusta National has turned over documents to the Justice Department as part of the investigation. Radnofsky and Beaton noted Augusta National is "featured prominently" in LIV's complaint.

"Augusta National representatives, the complaint says, threatened to disinvite players from the Masters if they joined LIV," Radnofsky and Beaton wrote. "The club's chairman Fred Ridley personally instructed a number of participants in last year's Masters to not sign on with LIV, it added. Ridley didn't respond to an email seeking comment."

Ridley is portrayed as having played "a central role" in the situation, including threatening the CEO of the Asian Tour with consequences if it continued its relationship with LIV Golf.

LIV Golf and the MENA Tour announced an alliance earlier this month, with the hope of increasing the exposure of the MENA Tour and making LIV golfers eligible to earn points in the Official World Golf Rankings.

A spokesperson for the USGA told Radnofsky and Beaton it "intends to fully comply with any and all requests" related to the probe.

LIV's antitrust lawsuit claims the PGA Tour has been using its monopoly power in an attempt to squash any competition and unfairly discipline LIV players.

World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, met with a Republican Study Committee in Washington, D.C., last month to discuss the antitrust lawsuit and competitiveness issues involving the PGA Tour.

Per Emily Brooks of The Hill, Norman received "pushback" from members of the committee.

"Don't come in here and act like you're doing some great thing while you're pimping a billion dollars of Saudi Arabian money and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the United States," Texas representative Chip Roy told reporters about the meeting with Norman.

Roy also described Norman's efforts as “PR for Saudi Arabia—it's PR for LIV Golf."

LIV has been criticized because many see it as a way for Saudi Arabia to engage in sportswashing—using sports teams, leagues and events to distract from a nation's abuses and improve its reputation globally. The Saudi Public Investment Fund, which operates the golf tour, purchased the Premier League's Newcastle United in 2021 and has also recently invested in hosting Formula 1 and WWE events. The Saudi regime has been accused of numerous human rights violations, including the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi.

During the first LIV Golf event in England from June 9-11, the PGA Tour announced it suspended all 17 members of the Tour who participated in the tournament. It said players who participated in future events would also be suspended.