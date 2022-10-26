Commanders Rumors: Antonio Gibson Could Get 'Nice Return' in Trade at Deadline

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders could "get a nice return" on running back Antonio Gibson should the team trade the third-year pro, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

Gibson has fallen on the team's running back depth chart behind rookie Brian Robinson, who had 22 touches for 86 yards in a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.

The former Memphis star did see playing time thanks to 13 touches for 77 yards and a score, but he had amassed just 14 touches in his previous two games overall compared to Robinson's 26.

The Commanders also utilize J.D. McKissic in their backfield primarily as a pass-catcher.

Gibson is averaging a career-low 3.8 yards, but he's a versatile and tough back capable of being the top player in a team's backfield.

He's also two years removed from amassing 1,042 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 206 touches for the NFC East-winning Washington Football Team in 2020. Last year Gibson rushed for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

It appeared that Robinson had the upper hand in training camp, when Gibson was seen working with special teams. He also started over Gibson in the preseason and appeared destined to so in the regular season.

However, the rookie missed the first four regular-season games after being shot twice in the right leg during an attempted robbery.

Thankfully, the third-rounder out of Alabama returned in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans and has since become Washington's RB1 to mark an incredible comeback.

Gibson's time as RB1 in Washington may be over, but there certainly could be a team out there willing to give him a chance if the Commanders are up for a move.