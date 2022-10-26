Kanye West's Donda Academy Removed from HSBB Tournament over Rapper's Antisemitism

MEGA/GC Images

Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics announced Tuesday it has removed Donda Academy, the California-based private school backed by Kanye West, from its schedule following West's antisemitic comments.

"Kanye's words and actions violate our values as a company and a country, and what we seek to ensure at all of our events—a spirit of diversity, sportsmanship, inclusion, equity, and mutual respect," the organization said.

Scholastic Play-By-Play added it's sympathetic toward the players who are impacted, calling them "an exemplary group of young men" but said officials "cannot in good conscience host an organization founded and directed by Mr. West at our events."

Twitter locked West's account earlier this month after he wrote in a since-deleted post he was "going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE." He added, "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

It was one of many troubling remarks the recording artist and fashion designer has made recently. His comments toward the Jewish community also come as cases of antisemitic abuse hit a record high in 2021, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The fallout for West has been swift, with the 45-year-old losing multiple corporate sponsorships and endorsements. Star athletes Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown, of the Los Angeles Rams and Boston Celtics respectively, announced Wednesday they were severing their partnerships with Donda Sports' marketing agency.

Donda Academy was scheduled to compete in the Kentucky Play-By-Classic beginning Dec. 11 in Louisville. The roster includes a pair of 5-star recruits, Robert Dillingham and AJ Johnson, in the 2023 class.