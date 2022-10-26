Eagles Rumors: PHI Seeking Pass-Rush Help in Trades After Derek Barnett Injury

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly expected to be aggressive in seeking pass-rushing help before the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is "on the attack" as the deadline approaches amid the team's struggles to replace injured defensive end Derek Barnett.

The Eagles currently rank in the middle of the pack leaguewide with 17 sacks over their first six games, though they have generated pressure at a solid rate. Only the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars have a better pass-rush win rate than Philadelphia heading into Week 8, per ESPN Analytics.

Starting defensive ends Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat have combined for only 5.5 sacks, so finishing the play has been an issue when the Eagles get into the backfield.

If Roseman wants to cash in his chips on a 2022 Super Bowl run, Philadelphia could make a play for Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns. Fowler noted the Panthers have been asking for two future first-round picks for the Pro Bowl edge-rusher, which is a steep price to pay for a good-but-not-otherworldly talent. But Burns is by far the best player potentially available to the Eagles before next week's deadline, and Roseman has never been afraid of being aggressive.

Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn was also mentioned as a potential trade target, but Fowler reported teams have been informed to this point that the Bears plan on keeping him past the deadline.