NFL Rumors: Browns' Greedy Williams Subject of 'Multiple' Trade Calls Before Deadline

The Cleveland Browns have "received multiple calls" regarding cornerback Greedy Williams, but "nothing is imminent" as far as a deal goes before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.

Williams, a former LSU star, began this year on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He made his season debut on Oct. 16 versus the New England Patriots.

For the year, Williams has played 51 defensive snaps over two games and registered four tackles

The third-year pro was a second-round pick in 2019.

Willams started all 12 games he played during his rookie season in 2019, compiling 47 tackles and two pass breakups along the way. A hamstring injury cost him the remaining four games.

Unfortunately, a nerve issue in his shoulder cost Williams the entire 2020 campaign. He returned in 2021, played 16 games (eight starts) and amassed 10 pass breakups, two interceptions and 41 tackles.

At this juncture, Williams is a backup behind starters Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II, perhaps making him more likely to be dealt. Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report noted Monday that the team is listening to offers on Williams and also running back Kareem Hunt.

Williams' season unfortunately has been marred with injuries, but he still has tremendous potential. He was a First-Team All-American in 2018 and a Thorpe Award finalist as well. The 6'3" cornerback offers the size needs to cover bigger wide receivers too.

For now, Williams remains a Brown as the 2-5 team looks to get back on the winning track on Monday evening against the Cincinnati Bengals.