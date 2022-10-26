Rory McIlroy Says PGA, LIV Golf Feud Is 'Out of Control,' Likely 'Irreparable'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Anyone holding out hope for some sort of truce between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will likely be disappointed, according to Rory McIlroy.

In an interview with Ewan Murray of The Guardian, McIlroy said the feud between the two golf circuits is "out of control" and the damage will likely be "irreparable" if both sides keep going the way they have been.

"We are going to have a fractured sport for a long time," he added. "That is no good for anyone."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.