Report: Nathaniel Hackett's 'Job Could Be on the Line' in Broncos vs. Jaguars Game

As he prepares for his eighth game as head coach of the Denver Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett could find himself unemployed by the end of the weekend.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, there is chatter within NFL circles that Hackett's job "could be on the line" based on the result of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hackett has often looked like he is in over his head as a head coach through Denver's first seven games. There were multiple issues in the first two weeks with simple in-game situations, like clock management and deciding when to use the field-goal unit.

Some of those issues have gotten better in recent weeks, but the Broncos' offense still hasn't improved. They have scored more than 20 points just once in seven games and rank last in the NFL in points per game (14.3).

Denver also ranks 23rd in yards per game (328.6) and 20th in passing yards per game (219.1). The team's five touchdown passes are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears for the fewest in the league.

Adding to the issues for the Broncos offense is the price they paid, in money and draft picks, for Russell Wilson. They acquired the nine-time Pro Bowler from the Seattle Seahawks for a package that included two first-round and two second-round draft picks.

Prior to the start of the regular season, Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension that included $165 million guaranteed. He is on pace to have the worst season of his career with a 58.6 completion percentage and 35.2 QBR in six starts.

A hamstring injury kept Wilson out of Sunday's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets.

Hackett's hiring was likely based on the assumption he could elevate the offense after spending the previous three seasons as offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers and his work with Aaron Rodgers.

Another complicating factor for Hackett is he was hired by the Broncos' previous ownership group. He got the job in January. The Walton-Penner group's purchase of the franchise was finalized in August.

The Broncos are already in last place in the AFC West and in danger of missing the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year. A loss to the Jaguars on Sunday would give them a 2-6 record.