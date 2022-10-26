NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos' Melvin Gordon Drawing Interest Ahead of Deadline

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Running back Melvin Gordon is reportedly one of several Denver Broncos players drawing interest ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, Gordon is joined by wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, and pass-rusher Bradley Chubb as Broncos players who other teams have inquired about.

Gordon was expected to be Denver's bell-cow back once Javonte Williams was lost for the season in Week 4 with a torn ACL, but head coach Nathaniel Hackett has not committed to him as such.

While Gordon had 15 carries and 18 touches overall in the first game without Williams, he carried only three times for eight yards in Denver's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

With Hackett opting instead to feed another veteran running back in Latavius Murray, Gordon could be seen shaking his head in apparent disgust and frustration on the sidelines during the game.

After the game, Gordon told reporters that it "hurt" to be benched, and he didn't have an explanation for why it happened:

Later that week, Gordon and Hackett told reporters that they had a positive conversation, and Gordon was then deployed as the starter in Week 7 against the New York Jets.

Gordon wasn't particularly productive in the 16-9 loss, rushing 11 times for 33 yards and catching two passes for 17 yards. Murray had eight carries and scored the team's only touchdown, while Mike Boone carried four times for 23 yards before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Overall, Gordon has rushed for 234 yards and one touchdown this season, and he is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. Even so, he may still have at least some value in the trade market.

For starters, the 29-year-old veteran is a free agent at the end of the year, and the team that acquires would only have to pay him a prorated portion of his $2.485 million salary this season, so no long-term commitment has to be made.

Also, Gordon is a two-time Pro Bowler who has reached double digits in total touchdowns five times in his career, including last season when he had 1,131 total yards from scrimmage and 10 scores.

Given that Denver is already a highly disappointing 2-5 this season, Graziano and Jeremy Fowler speculated that a fire sale could be forthcoming if the Broncos lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.