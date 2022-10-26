NFL Rumors: 'Real Possibility' Matt Ryan Retires After Being Benched by Colts

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It's reportedly a "real possibility" Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has played his final NFL down after being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported Wednesday it's unlikely Ryan plays again for the Colts this season because an injury would put the team at risk of owing him an additional $17 million in 2023, and the $12 million he's already guaranteed next year could send him toward a "quasi-retirement."

Indianapolis acquired Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons, where he'd spent the first 14 years of his NFL career, in March with the hope he could reignite an offense that faded down the stretch in 2021.

Instead, the 37-year-old Boston College product struggled. He'd thrown nine touchdowns and nine interceptions while playing all seven games during the team's 3-3-1 start before suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

While the injury was a factor in the Colts' quarterback change, Graziano noted there were already discussions behind the scenes, led by team owner Jim Irsay, about the possibility of switching to Ehlinger in the continued search for an offensive spark.

Now, with the various financial dynamics in play, it's possible Ryan's decorated career comes to a quiet end.

The Pennsylvania native was the ACC Player of the Year at B.C. in 2007 before getting selected by the Atlanta Falcons as the third overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft.

He earned 2008 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and peaked in 2016, when he was voted the league's Most Valuable Player after throwing for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns.

The quarterback's numbers have dipped over the past handful of seasons, however, and "scouts have lamented Ryan's physical deterioration for a few years now," per Fowler.

It'll take several weeks to determine whether the switch to Ehlinger will help the Colts' playoff chances, but head coach Frank Reich said at some point changes are needed.

"At some point as a head coach you have to make hard decisions," Reich told reporters Monday. "You have to work through these things, and they are not easy."

Indianapolis is back in action Sunday when it hosts the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium.