Packers Rumors: Cardinals' A.J. Green Linked to GB Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green has reportedly emerged as a potential target for the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Wednesday that Green is an "interesting name" to watch for the Packers amid inconsistent play from their wideouts, which could lead the team's front office to go outside its usual "comfort zone" to upgrade at the position.

Green's involvement in the Arizona offense has been limited this season. He's recorded just 10 catches for 56 yards with no touchdowns across five appearances.

He also posted modest numbers during his first year with the Cardinals in 2021—54 receptions for 848 yards and three scores—after a decorated nine-year run with the Cincinnati Bengals that included seven Pro Bowl selections.

While it's possible Father Time is starting to take a toll at age 34, the former University of Georgia standout expressed confidence in August his physical condition wasn't a serious concern.

"I love playing the game," Green told Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. "I've got a family, I don't smoke, don't drink. I just live a very simple life, and it keeps me young. I just focus on football, my wife handles all the other things, so I keep my mind free."

His role could increase exponentially if he's traded to the Packers, where longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to find trustworthy targets amid the team's lackluster 3-4 start.

Rodgers discussed Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com) his desire to see give some different players an opportunity over those who've been making consistent errors.

"Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing, you know,” he said. “Gotta start cutting some reps, and maybe guys who aren't playing, give them a chance."

Green is playing on a one-year, $3.5 million contract and is buried on the Cardinals' depth chart, so the Packers would likely be able to acquire him for a reasonable return, likely a late-round draft pick.

Bringing in a consummate professional like Green, who could both improve the team's pass-catching group this season and provide some guidance for the younger members of Green Bay's receiver room, certainly makes a lot of sense on the surface.

Ultimately, whether it's the longtime Bengals star or another veteran, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Packers add another target for Rodgers before next week's deadline.