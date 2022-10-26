Waiver Wire Week 8: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

0 of 3

The fantasy football waiver wire is full of running backs with the potential to add big numbers to your weekly point total.

Latavius Murray has taken full advantage of his opportunity with the Denver Broncos, and he appears to be the safest option of the waiver wire running backs.

The Carolina Panthers duo of D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, Tyler Allgeier of the Atlanta Falcons and Isiah Pacheco of the Kansas City Chiefs all could turn into strong pickups, but Murray holds the edge over all of them right now.

The Week 8 waiver wire is not just about the running backs. Quarterback will come into focus because Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are on byes.

Daniel Jones may become the perfect fill-in for either signal-caller since the New York Giants could put up a ton of points versus the Seattle Seahawks.