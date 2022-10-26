Waiver Wire Week 8: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

Waiver Wire Week 8: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper TargetsOctober 26, 2022
The fantasy football waiver wire is full of running backs with the potential to add big numbers to your weekly point total.
Latavius Murray has taken full advantage of his opportunity with the Denver Broncos, and he appears to be the safest option of the waiver wire running backs.
The Carolina Panthers duo of D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, Tyler Allgeier of the Atlanta Falcons and Isiah Pacheco of the Kansas City Chiefs all could turn into strong pickups, but Murray holds the edge over all of them right now.
The Week 8 waiver wire is not just about the running backs. Quarterback will come into focus because Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are on byes.
Daniel Jones may become the perfect fill-in for either signal-caller since the New York Giants could put up a ton of points versus the Seattle Seahawks.
Latavius Murray, RB, Denver
The Denver Broncos offense has not been inspiring by any stretch of the imagination this season.
However, there is a bright spot at running back in the form of Latavius Murray.
The former New Orleans Saints man slotted in nicely to the Denver offense over the last two weeks. He had 15 rushes for 66 yards in Week 6 and contributed a touchdown and 24 rushing yards in Week 7.
In Week 8, Murray receives the rare chance to play his second game in London in a single season.
Murray broke out in Week 4 for the Saints in London against the Vikings, as he rushed for 57 yards and a score on 11 carries.
Denver could ask for a similar output from Murray on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars if its quarterback situation is still messy.
Brett Rypien did not make a good impression in relief of Russell Wilson, but the Broncos could be stuck with him for another week if Wilson's hamstring injury does not heal in time.
Jacksonville conceded over 200 rushing yards in two of its last four games, against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.
Denver's offense would be more predictable than both those units with Rypien or an injured Wilson under center, but at least there should be gaps for Murray to exploit.
Projection: 12 carries, 60 yards, TD
Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants
Week 8 is the perfect time to add Daniel Jones off the waiver wire for a spot start against a Seattle Seahawks defense that has given up the second-most total yards, the joint-most rushing yards and the third-most rushing touchdowns in the NFL through seven weeks.
Seattle's poor numbers are enticing with Jones coming off a 107-yard performance on the ground against Jacksonville.
Jones has found a way to produce decent numbers each week despite having little help from his pass-catchers, throwing for over 200 yards in two of the last three weeks. He also had two scores through the air in Week 6, when he produced 173 passing yards.
The Giants quarterback has at least six carries in every game this season, averaging 49 yards per game and 5.9 yards per carry.
Jones is the best quarterback available for the two AFC West arms on bye, and he has the potential to put up high totals against Seattle's dreadful defense.
Projection: 210 passing yards, 45 rushing yards, 2 total TDs
Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis
Parris Campbell enters Week 8 on a two-game scoring streak.
That statistic alone should grab your attention in a week in which the top waiver-wire pickups at wide receiver are on bye.
Mecole Hardman would have been a nice addition after his outburst last week, and Josh Palmer could be an add for future weeks with Mike Williams injured. But both players are off in Week 8 and no good to fantasy squads that need immediate help.
Campbell has produced 17 receptions on 23 targets in the last two weeks, but no one is certain how the change to Sam Ehlinger will affect the Indianapolis passing game.
However, Campbell earned the second-highest snap count of Indianapolis wide receivers behind Michael Pittman Jr. in Week 7, playing 98 percent of the snaps. Alec Pierce was also above 90 percent, but no other wideout played in more than 10 percent of the offensive snaps.
Campbell faces a Washington defense that has allowed the second-most passing touchdowns in the NFL with 14. That could be a promising sign for himself and Ehlinger as the young quarterback attempts to work into a rhythm.
Selecting Campbell off the waiver wire seems like a bit of a risk with the quarterback change, but he may be worth the pickup because of what he produced in the last two weeks and the Colts' lack of depth behind him.
Projection: 5 receptions, 70 yards.