World Series 2022: Players Who Can Earn New Contracts after Fall Classic

Elsa/Getty Images

Right now, all eyes are on the 2022 World Series between highly favored Houston Astros and the underdog Philadelphia Phillies.

Outside of the overall excitement that comes with the Fall Classic, baseball fans are going to be looking at the individual performances because that's what puts players into another category that could lead to Cooperstown.

For the ballclubs that are in and out of the 118th World Series, though, they'll be looking at individual performances for another reason: contract negotiations.

The biggest stars in the series like Bryce Harper, Zach Wheeler, Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Justin Verlander are all locked in and won't need to be re-signed this offseason.

But there are players who will be instrumental in whether their team wins or loses and are up for new contracts like Yuli Gurriel, Trey Mancini and Rafael Montero of the Astros and Brad Hand of the Phils.

It's probably too early to make the call about how players will fare in free agency, but here's a look at the players who could benefit the most from a memorable performance in the World Series.