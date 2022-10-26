Cardinals' J.J. Watt, Wife Kealia Ohai Watt Announce Birth of Son Koa James

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai Watt, announced the birth of their son, Koa James Watt, via social media on Tuesday.

Koa was born on Sunday:

The Watts announced in June that they were expecting their first child. They got married in February 2020.

J.J. Watt is in his second season with the Cardinals after spending the first 10 years of his career with the Houston Texans. He has posted 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups, 11 tackles, four tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in six games.

Kealia Ohai Watt has played in the National Women's Soccer League since 2014. She spent six seasons with the Houston Dash before joining the Red Stars after the 2019 season. During the 2021 campaign she tallied five goals and four assists in 24 games.