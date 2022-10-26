Anthony Davis: Lakers Have 'Some Sense of Urgency' After 0-3 Start

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

At 0-3, the Los Angeles Lakers are already falling behind in what is already shaping up to be a competitive Western Conference. Star big man Anthony Davis said Tuesday that the team is aware of the magnitude of the situation and is working to avoid a deeper early-season deficit.

"Obviously, there's some sense of urgency," Davis said after practice, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "You don't want to dig yourself too big of a hole. But we've got to stay even-keeled. We can't get rattled or flustered and things like that. Just like if we win 12 in a row. We don't want to get too high."

The Lakers have been competitive this season, as two of their three losses were by single digits. However, the team's offense has struggled mightily with efficiency and looks like one of the worst in the league. Los Angeles ranks last in the NBA with a 21.2 shooting percentage from three-point range and second to last in points per game at 103.3.

In addition to the Lakers, the Orlando Magic (0-4), Sacramento Kings (0-3) and Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) are the only other winless teams in the league.

Davis believes the struggles this early in the year will only benefit the Lakers latter in the season.

"We think all this 'adversity' is going to be good for us," Davis said. "We're glad it's happening in October and not March or April. But we'll make shots, continue to defend how we're defending and try to go in [Wednesday] and Friday and get a win."

The Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves this week, both of whom are 2-2. Davis remained optimistic about the team's chances and chose to focus on the positives, as minimal as they may be.

"We're continuously learning each other," Davis said. "The good thing about is we're playing defense, ranked third in the league in defense. In all the statistical categories, we're top 10. We just got to keep pushing. Keep our head down and move forward with the mindset we're going into Denver tomorrow to get a win."