NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos' KJ Hamler Being Discussed More Than Jerry Jeudy

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has recently been the subject of trade inquiries from other teams, but another Broncos wideout is reportedly beginning to draw more interest prior to the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

Jordan Schultz of The Score reported on The Pat McAfee Show that third-year wideout KJ Hamler is more likely to be traded this season than Jeudy, mainly because of the difference in what teams would have to give up to land either receiver.

"A guy that quietly has been discussed from other teams is KJ Hamler. I think the asking price for him is less, he's a speed guy, hasn't really been ingratiated into the offense," Schultz stated. "I think when you're talking about Jeudy—a former first-round pick who's still on his rookie deal—the asking price would be extremely high, a two or a three. That's a lot to give up."

Schultz added that the Broncos have listened to trade calls but "no action [thus] far."

A second-round pick out of Penn State in 2020, Hamler hasn't been able to stay healthy throughout his young career. He played 13 games as a rookie and racked up 30 catches for 381 yards and three touchdowns before he was placed on injured reserve for a hamstring injury. He was limited to three games in 2021 after tearing his ACL in September.

Through six games this season, Hamler has failed to make an impact, with five catches for 113 yards and no touchdowns.

Any team that trades for him would be betting on his potential, as he hasn't shown the ability to contribute consistently so far in his career. Perhaps things would change for Hamler if he's given more opportunities in a different offensive system