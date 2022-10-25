Tevin Coleman Released by 49ers After Christian McCaffrey Trade

Mike Comer/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have released veteran running back Tevin Coleman, per ESPN's Field Yates.

San Francisco had a surplus of running backs after it acquired Christian McCaffrey in a trade with the Carolina Panthers last week.

The 49ers signed Coleman to their practice squad on Sept. 21, and he was elevated to the active roster on Oct. 3. In four games this season, he rushed for 26 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries in addition to catching three passes for 44 yards and a score.

Coleman began his career with the Atlanta Falcons, who selected him in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Indiana. He spent four seasons with the franchise, rushing for 2,340 yards and 18 touchdowns in 56 games.

Ahead of the 2019 season, Coleman signed a two-year deal with the 49ers. In 22 games across the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, he rushed for 597 yards and six touchdowns.

The 29-year-old then joined the New York Jets for the 2021 season, rushing for 356 yards in 11 games.

Coleman has been a serviceable running back over his eight-year career, but the addition of McCaffrey left the 49ers with more players at the position than they need. McCaffrey headlines a group that includes Jeff Wilson Jr., Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason.

In addition, Week 1 starter Elijah Mitchell is on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Wilson leads the team with 454 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The 49ers are third in the NFC West with a 3-4 record. They're set to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday before hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 13 following their bye.