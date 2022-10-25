Chiefs' Frank Clark Suspended 2 Games for Violating Personal Conduct Policy

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without defensive end Frank Clark for their next two games.

ESPN's Adam Teicher reported Tuesday that Clark was suspended two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Since the Chiefs are on a bye, he will sit out their Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans and Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted the suspension is for his weapons arrest in 2021.

Clark's case surrounding the arrest was resolved in September.

The Associated Press reported at the time he pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon. In March 2021, a car Clark was riding in was pulled over because it didn't have a license plate. Clark was arrested when police recovered two loaded firearms.

The Michigan product was then pulled over three months later for a code violation, and police found another gun in the vehicle.

Clark was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service and is required to show proof he completed the sentence when he returns to court in early 2023.

Legal issues predated the 29-year-old's NFL career.

Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports noted Clark was dismissed from the Wolverines football team in college following a 2014 domestic battery arrest. He pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct and also pleaded guilty to a separate felony home invasion charge for stealing a laptop.

The legal trouble didn't stop the Seattle Seahawks from selecting him with a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He played his first four seasons in Seattle and has been with Kansas City since the 2019 campaign.

He will be eligible to return in Week 11 when the Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.