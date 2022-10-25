Lakers' Darvin Ham Says He's Not Considering Lineup Changes After 0-3 Start

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have not started the season the way they'd hoped, losing each of their first three games. Despite the team's struggles, head coach Darvin Ham isn't planning on making any significant adjustments any time soon.

When asked on Tuesday if he would consider making changes to the Lakers starting lineup, Ham told reporters, "Not today."

The Lakers lost to three of the best teams in the Western Conference in the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. Los Angeles had the chance to earn its first win against Portland on Sunday, but it blew a seven-point lead with under two minutes left as the Blazers closed the game on an 11-2 run to steal the victory.

The major problem for the Lakers has been their three-point shooting. Los Angeles has shot 21.2 percent from beyond the arc in its first three games, by far the worst mark in the NBA. The team ranks eighth in the NBA by chucking up 39.3 three-pointers per game, so perhaps a change in its offensive approach is needed.

Many have focused on point guard Russell Westbrook's slow start as a key reason for the Lakers' struggles. The nine-time All-Star is averaging just 10.3 points while shooting 28.9 percent from the field. He was on the bench late in the game against Portland before being reinserted with under a minute left. He took an ill-advised jumper early in the shot clock that rimmed out and gave the Blazers a chance to take the lead.

There's a belief that Westbrook would be better-served coming off the bench for Los Angeles. However, the 33-year-old has resisted the idea, saying his hamstring strain in the team's preseason finale was caused by him not being in the starting lineup.

The Lakers will go for their first win when they return to action on Wednesday in a road matchup against the Denver Nuggets.