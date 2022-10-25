NFL Rumors: Johnathan Hankins Traded to Cowboys from Raiders for Draft Picks

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys for draft pick compensation.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Cowboys sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to Las Vegas in exchange for Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round selection.

Hankins had been with the Raiders since 2018. He recorded 10 tackles while appearing in five games this season, though he only received one start. Andrew Billings and Bilal Nichols beat out Hankins for the two starting defensive tackle spots after they signed with the new Las Vegas regime this offseason.

Hankins remained part of the defensive line rotation but saw his snap count dwindle to just 12 plays in Week 6's win over the Houston Texans.

The Cowboys' defensive scheme should be a little better fit for Hankins, who can fill gaps in the middle and help improve a shaky run defense. Dallas is allowing 120.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks 20th in the NFL.

Compare that to a stellar pass defense that ranks fourth in yards per game (185.1) and seventh in opposing passer rating (77.7), and it was clear why a player like Hankins became a priority.

A 2013 second-round pick out of Ohio State, Hankins previously played for the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts in addition to Las Vegas.