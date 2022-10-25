Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark Headline AP Preseason Women's CBB All-American Teams

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark were unanimous selections Tuesday for the 2022-23 Associated Press preseason women's basketball All-American team, per Doug Feinberg of the AP.

Stanford's Haley Jones, Iowa State's Ashley Joens, Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley and DePaul's Aneesah Morrow were also selected.

Boston was last year's AP Player of the Year. She averaged 16.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game and helped South Carolina win the national championship. With Boston returning, the Gamecocks were the unanimous preseason No. 1 team in the country last week.

"I don’t think all the awards define who she is but also puts her in a position of she's in a more relaxed mode because she accomplished those things," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said of Boston. "She's still in a place of hunger."

Clark will be a top contender for individual awards this season as one of the top scorers in the country.

The guard averaged 27.0 points per game last season, adding 8.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 steals. She enters her junior season having already scored 1,662 points, and she is certain to break plenty of records before she leaves school.

Like Boston and Clark, Jones was a first-team All-American last year. The guard averaged 13.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game and will help the Cardinal remain top contenders after they fell in the Final Four.

Joens, a senior, averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for Iowa State last season, shooting 37.6 percent from three-point range.

Kitley is a force down low for Virginia Tech, averaging 18.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. The senior scored 42 points in her final game last year, a first-round NCAA tournament loss to Florida Gulf Coast.

Morrow is the only sophomore on the first team after turning heads last year with 21.9 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. She had a double-double in 24 of her final 25 games as a freshman.

After earning second-team All-American honors last year, Morrow has a chance to be a star.