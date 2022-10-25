Aaron Judge Could Command $500M Contract in MLB Free Agency, Leigh Steinberg Says

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Aaron Judge could land a 10-year, $500 million contract in free agency this offseason, agent Leigh Steinberg projected to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

"He immediately and dramatically enhances a team's offensive output. He's a good team player. And for any team that's not sold out, he's an immediate box office draw," Steinberg said of Judge. "So he might be one of the few players who pays for part of his contract in ticket sales."

Steinberg doesn't represent Judge, but he did negotiate the 10-year, $450 million contract for Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, which was the largest contract in American sports at the time.

Judge could set a record in MLB, topping the total value in Mike Trout's 12-year, $426.5 million contract. Max Scherzer currently has the most average annual value at $43.3 million per year.

Judge will certainly be in high demand after a historic 2022 season in which he totaled 62 home runs, 131 RBI and 133 runs, all league-leading numbers. His .311 batting average was also a career high to go with a .425 on-base percentage and 1.111 OPS.

The outfielder turned down an offer worth $230.5 million over eight seasons in April and now has the chance to cash in big this offseason.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Yankees' biggest competition for Judge could come from the San Francisco Giants. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the Los Angeles Dodgers could be "serious players" for Judge. Other big-market teams like the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox could also get involved in the sweepstakes.

It will create a major bidding war that could reset the market in the sport.

Of course, the Yankees will do everything they can to keep the superstar in the Bronx.

"There's a pot of gold there," general manager Brian Cashman said of Judge's contract. "It’s yet to be determined what the gold—how much it weighs—but it's a pot of gold, no doubt about it. So good for him. It was already a big pot and, obviously, it'll be bigger."

Judge's value both on the field and in the box office could lead to the first-ever $500 million deal.