Serena Williams Says She's Not Retired from Tennis, Chance of Return 'Very High'

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Tennis fans may not have seen the last of Serena Williams.

"I'm not retired," she said at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference last week.

She added: "The chances are very high [of playing again]. You come to my house, I've got a court."

The tennis legend penned her "farewell to tennis" in an August essay for Vogue but stopped short of calling it a retirement, instead describing it as "evolving away from tennis."

A professional athlete, especially one who has reached the heights Williams has, can never know what retirement feels like until they experience it. In addition, sports is littered with stars who walked away only to discover they weren't ready to call it quits.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the most recent example. His NFL retirement in February lasted just 40 days.

The full effect is only beginning to settle in for Williams. She said at the TechCrunch conference that it's "very weird" to not have any official matches to prepare for.

"It was like the first day of the rest of my life, and so far, I am enjoying it," she said. "But I'm still trying to find that balance.”

The real test of the 41-year-old's resolve will come when the 2023 Australian Open rolls around and life after tennis truly begins. How much will she find herself wanting to get back on the court for meaningful action?

Reaching the third round of the U.S. Open and upsetting second-seeded Anett Kontaveit might have left her believing she has something left in the tank. Even though her career has extended well past the point at which other legends have continued, maybe she can make one last run to a Grand Slam final.

Serena's days as a full-time player are over, but getting her back for a handful of big events would be music to the ears of fans.