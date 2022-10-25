Dak Prescott Has 'No Adverse Aspects' with Thumb Injury, Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said quarterback Dak Prescott dealt with "no adverse aspects" in his return from thumb surgery for Sunday's Week 7 win over the Detroit Lions.

Prescott posted modest numbers—207 passing yards and one touchdown—in the 24-6 victory, but Jones expects the franchise QB, who'd been sidelined since suffering the injury in the season opener, will steadily improve in the weeks ahead.

"I think you're going to see that more and more not be a factor [as long as] there's not a re-injury some place," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan.

The idea that Dallas was heading toward a quarterback controversy after backup Cooper Rush led the team to four straight wins was always weak on substance. Rush is a solid No. 2 signal-caller, but Prescott is one of the NFL's best quarterbacks when healthy.

He's coming off a 2021 campaign in which he completed 68.8 percent of his throws for 4,449 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Players with that type of upside don't get benched for someone with eight touchdowns in 16 career games (six starts).

Prescott wasn't leaned on heavily in his return, as the Cowboys racked up more rushing attempts (32) than passes (25). That pendulum should swing back toward the aerial attack once the 29-year-old Mississippi State product is back in the flow.

"It was important for me to see that and to recognize that and know coming back, don't try to do too much," Prescott told reporters Sunday. "I'm just trying to play my role and make sure that I put this team in the best chance to win."

While Dallas is off to a strong start at 5-2, that's only good for third in the NFC East, as the division has exceeded preseason expectations. The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) are the league's last undefeated team, and the New York Giants (6-1) are in second place. The Washington Commanders (3-4) also remain in the playoff mix as midseason approaches.

The Cowboys host the Chicago Bears on Sunday before heading into their bye week. That game appears a little tougher following the Bears' strong showing against the New England Patriots on Monday night, but it's still one Dallas should win.

As a whole, the team's remaining schedule ranks 28th in the NFL, per ESPN's Football Power Index. It should put Dallas on the path toward 11 or 12 wins and a playoff berth.

The Cowboys' true upside is heavily linked to whether Prescott can rediscover top form over the next couple months. The team currently ranks 27th in passing yards per game (183.3), which wouldn't be enough to keep pace with the league's top offenses.

If Prescott does eventually return to his usual level of play, Dallas should have all the components to make some noise in the postseason.